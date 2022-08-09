South Warren freshman Addison Boor tallied a hat trick to lead the host Spartans to a 10-0 girls' soccer win over Hopkinsville on Monday.
In addition to Boor's three goals, South Warren (1-0) got a goal and an assist from Itzel Rangel plus single goals from Ahtziri Falcon-Perez, Sierra Metcalfe, Emersyn Cox, Jordin Grubb and Loti Gishe.
Lorna Suchy added two assists and Carissa Lieber, Hannah Bolin and Riley Moore tallied one assist apiece.
Spartans goalkeepers Lilly Fanning and Emma Beavers combined on the shutout, with Fanning making one save.
South Warren is back in action Wednesday at Elizabethtown.
Bowling Green 4, Oldham County 0
Maggie Morris scored a pair of goals to lead visiting Bowling Green to a season-opening 4-0 win over Oldham County on Monday.
Annabelle Brown tallied a goal and an assist, Eva McCay scored a goal and Adelyn Drane chipped in with an assist for the Lady Purples'
Goalkeeper Jaycee Patterson finished with five saves to earn the shutout for Bowling Green (1-0), which hosts Henderson County on Thursday.
Warren East 7, Glasgow 0
Warren East claimed a 7-0 road victory against in its first game as a member of District 15 on Monday.
Deca Burr tallied a hat trick with three goals and an assist for the Lady Raiders. Rylee Bratcher added 1 goal and an assist, and Amiyah Carter and Anna Marr each chipped in with a goal. Abbie Rigsby notched two assists and Alyssa Matlock had one assist in the win.
Goalkeeper Abbey Minor earned the shutout win.
Warren East (1-0) is back in action Saturday at home against Marion County. Glasgow (0-1) was set to host Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Boys' Golf
OCIT
Bowling Green's Reed Richey earned individual medalist honors with a 3-under par 69 to lead the Purples to a team victory in the Owensboro Catholic Invitational Tournament at The Pearl Club on Monday.
Bowling Green tallied a combined 301 to top runner-up Marshall County by three strokes.
Charlie Reber and Graham Hightower each added 77s and Ben Davenport carded an 80 to complete the scoring for the Purples.