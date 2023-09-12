South Warren sophomore Addison Boor scored the game's only goal in overtime to boost the host Spartans to a 1-0 girls' soccer victory over District 14 rival Warren Central on Monday.
Goalkeeper Lilly Fanning finished with one save to record the shutout for South Warren (7-5-1 overall, 1-1 District 14), which is back in action Thursday at Logan County.
Warren Central (5-4-3, 0-3) hosts Grayson County on Thursday.
Greenwood 2, North Oldham 0
Catharine Allen and Avery Buser each scored a goal to lead visiting Greenwood to a 2-0 win against North Oldham on Monday.
Greenwood (8-3-1) hosts District 14 rival Bowling Green on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 3, Butler County 1
Ava Holland scored two goals to pace visiting Franklin-Simpson in a 3-1 win against Butler County on Monday.
Sara Norwood added a goal and an assist for the Lady Wildcats.
Goalkeepers Madison Slate and Kristal Stewart combined for 11 saves for Franklin-Simpson (4-7), which was set to host District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Butler County (5-5) visits Russellville on Thursday.
Edmonson County 1, McLean County 0
Chloe Pandolfi scored a goal off an assist from Zoey Wachowiak as host Edmonson County earned a 1-0 victory against McLean County on Monday.
Goalkeeper Haley Shields made 10 saves to preserve the shutout for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (1-9) was slated to visit District 12 rival Grayson County on Tuesday.
Boys' soccer
Muhlenberg County 7, Butler County 1
Visiting Muhlenberg County claimed a 7-1 win against Butler County on Monday.
Irvin Sanchez scored an unassisted goal for the Bears in the loss.
Butler County (2-6) visits Russellville on Thursday.
Volleyball
Barren County 2, Edmonson County 0
Homestanding Barren County earned a 2-0 (25-21, 25-20) win against Edmonson County on Monday.
Josie Lich had six kills, Ryann Davis tallied 10 digs and Brooklyn Simon finished with six digs and three aces for the visiting Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (3-10) was set to host District 12 foe Butler County on Tuesday.
Barren County (17-6) visits District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Golf
Kentucky 2A Boys' Championship
Glasgow's Griffin Jackson tied for third individually to lead the Scotties to a third-place finish in the team standings in the Kentucky 2A Boys' Championship on Monday at Owensboro Country Club.
Jackson fired an even-par 72. Christian Academy of Louisville's Brady Smtih won medalist honors with a 6-under 66, leading CAL to the team title with a combined 292. Glasgow finished with a combined 307.
Allen County-Scottsville's Barton Rutledge tied for fifth with a 1-over 73. Glasgow's Bo Shelton finished eighth with a 74, while Glasgow's Jase Cook and Butler County's Jonah Swift tied for 17th with 79s.
Kentucky 2A Girls' Championship
Warren East's Maddie Green turned in the highest finish among area players in the Kentucky 2A Girls' Championship held Monday at Owensboro Country Club
Green tied for 14th with a 14-over 86. Rowan County's Athena Singh won medalist honors with a 3-under 69.
Owen County took the team title with a combined 346. Allen County-Scottsville was fourth with a combined 398.
Kennedy Carter (18th, 89), Ella Anderson (21st, 95), Allison Ford (tied for 26th, 101) and Kaylee Shelton (tied for 38th, 113) provided the scoring for ACS.