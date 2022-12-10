Logan County’s Gracie Borders posted a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Lady Cougars to a 54-37 win over host Warren Central in the Kentucky 2A Championship sectional semifinals on Friday night.
Nora Epley connected on six 3-pointers, hitting 66% beyond the arc, to finish with 18 points for Logan County (2-3). Emily Borders added six points and 10 rebounds in the win.
The Lady Cougars were slated to host Daviess County on Saturday.
Kennedee Robinson scored 11 points to and Jaliyah Bailey added 10 points to lead Warren Central (1-5), which was set to visit University Heights on Saturday.
Edmonson County 45, Grayson County 37
Cariann Williams notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to lift visiting Edmonson County to a 45-37 win over District 12 rival Grayson County on Friday.
Emma White was 4-for-4 from 3-point range and added 13 points for the Lady Cats in the win.
Edmonson County (3-1 overall, 1-0 District 12) hosts North Hardin on Tuesday.
Boys
Franklin-Simpson 76, ACS 49
DeMarcus Hogan scored 25 points to pace visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 76-49 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Gavin Dickerson added 13 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats, and Gabe Jones also scored 13 points in the win.
Franklin-Simpson (3-1) visits Warren Central on Tuesday.
Jordan Turner scored 12 points and Jackson Morris just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds for the host Patriots.
ACS (0-4) is slated to host District 15 foe Barren County on Thursday.
Edmonson County 47, Grayson County 39
Will Alexander scored 16 points to lead Edmonson County to a 47-39 win over host Grayson County in a District 12 matchup Friday night.
Braden Wall added nine points for the Wildcats in the win.
Edmonson County (4-1, 1-0) hosts Hart County on Tuesday.