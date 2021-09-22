Glasgow senior Jackson Bower produced a double hat trick with six goals in Tuesday's 7-3 boys' soccer win over District 15 rival Barren County.
Bower also tallied an assist to finish the game with 13 points.
Seth Medford added a goal, Grant Gatlin had two assists, and William Parocai and Bradford Mahung each chipped in with an assist for the Scotties.
Barren County's Aden Nyekan tallied a hat trick with three goals, while Landon Hester and Alan Edberg each had an assist for the host Trojans.
Glasgow (9-3-1 overall, 3-0 District 15) next hosts LaRue County on Thursday.
Barren County (6-8-1, 1-2) is back in action Friday against John Hardin in the Bruin Classic at Elizabethtown Sportspark.
Girls' soccer
Logan County 6, Russellville 0
Kadyn Costello finished with five goals for a hat trick to boost visiting Logan County to a 6-0 win over District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Natalie Cates added a goal and an assist for the Lady Cougars, who also got assists from Brady Alsup, Addie Corder, Brianna Shelton and Gulia Sperandio in the win.
Alsup tallied six saves in goal to record the shutout.
Logan County (10-3-1, 6-0) next visits Hopkinsville on Thursday.
Russellville (11-7, 3-3) is back in action Thursday at Butler County.
Volleyball
Cumberland County 2, Foundation Christian Academy 0
Host Cumberland County claimed a 2-0 (25-15, 25-20) win over Foundation Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Haley Davis had four kills and five aces, and Molly Huckleby tallied four kills and three aces for the Lady Panthers. Kaylen Franklin added three kills and seven aces, and Hallie Willis had eight assists in the win.
For FCA, Shelby Hill finished with two kills and six aces, Elliana Bastin had two kills and Natalee Baker tallied three assists.
FCA (2-9) is back in action Saturday against Christian Academy (Ind.) and Rose Hill Christian in the DCA Warriors Classic at Danville Christian.