The Bowling Green boys’ golf team advanced after a second-place finish in the opening round of the KHSAA state tournament.
Boys’ prep golf
Bowling Green advances in state tourney
- By the Daily News
-
-
The Bowling Green boys’ golf team advanced after a second-place finish in the opening round of the KHSAA state tournament.
Bowling Green moves on to the state finals, which begins Oct. 4 at Bowling Green Country Club.
BG finished with a team score of 306, three shots behind Taylor County. Charlie Reber and Reed Richey both finished with a 4-over par 76 to lead the Purples. Ben Davenport and Graham Hightower both finished with 5-over 77s.
Marshall County finished third with a score of 310, joining Taylor County and Bowling Green at next week’s finals.
Greenwood failed to qualify as a team, finishing fifth, although a pair of golfers earned spots as individual qualifiers. Jacob Lang finished tied for second overall with an even-par 72. Teammate Michael Lang shot a 6-over 78 – advancing after a five-player playoff that determined the final four individual qualifiers.
Other local qualifiers included Region 3 champion Rafe Blankenship from Allen County-Scottsville. Blankenship finished with a 3-over 75, finishing fifth overall.
ACS’s Eli Stamper and South Warren’s Clayton Daniels also qualified for next week’s state finals. Both finished with a 6-over 78 and joined Michael Lang in advancing in the five-player playoff.
Taylor County’s Luke Coyle finished first overall with a 3-under 69. Taylor County’s Gabe Cole tied with Jacob Lang after shooting even-par. Trigg County’s Hunter Riggs finished fourth with a 2-over 74.
This is the first year of the new state tournament format implemented by the KHSAA. The new format will feature teams from Region 1 through Region 4, with the top three teams and top 15 players not on the top three teams advancing to next week’s final round at Bowling Green Country Club on Oct. 4.
The final round will be a two-day event with a cut line after the opening round.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.