The venue has changed, but the fourth annual Kentucky Super Preps awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in June.
After two years at SKyPAC followed by last year's virtual program due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony designed to recognize student-athletes from 13 area high schools for their achievements in athletics, academics and community involvement has a new home following a three-year agreement with the Bowling Green Hot Rods to host the event at Bowling Green Ballpark.
This year's Kentucky Super Preps awards ceremony sponsored by the Daily News and presented by Med Center Health is slated for June 15 at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Larry Jobe, sales director for the Daily News and the event's organizer and host, said moving the event to Bowling Green Ballpark opens up new possibilities for the ceremony.
"The cool thing is this year we'll be able to engage with all the assets that are available to us at the Bowling Green Ballpark," Jobe said. "... It's really a cool atmosphere and a great setting for a sports award program. We're real pleased that the Bowling Green Hot Rods came on board to help make that happen this year."
The larger venue also allows increased attendance. Jobe said the Kentucky Super Preps program has averaged between 900-1,110 attendees in past years, and is hoping next month's event will surpass that. The ceremony is open to the public and free to attend, and nominated student-athletes will be able to invite more family members to attend this year.
Last year's event didn't feature live attendance due to the pandemic, but was still held. Jobe credits Bowling Green video production company Vid Monster Productions for playing a vital role in making that happen, and Vid Monster will once again play a key role in producing the event for a live as well as a virtual audience through live streaming on the Facebook pages of the Daily News, Med Center Health and Kentucky Super Preps as well as a broadcast on WDNZ TV11.
Jobe said it was important to hold last year's ceremony even with the difficulties presented by the pandemic.
"It was a challenge that we were happy to accept, but pulling off the Kentucky Super Preps last year could never have happened without the help of Vid Monster, and of course the schools and the athletic directors."
Striking the three-year agreement with the Hot Rods now gives the Kentucky Super Preps program a long-term home, Jobe said. This year's event will be a bit later on the calendar than past programs held in May, due to the need to find an open spot on the Hot Rods' schedule.
Hot Rods GM and COO Eric C. Leach said hosting Kentucky Super Preps at Bowling Green Ballpark is a "perfect, natural fit."
"That's one of the things that Jack (Blackstock), our owner and myself have been passionate about is that in addition to the 60 Hot Rods games that we have we're hosting numerous, numerous events out at the ballpark," Leach said. "Even this year, coming out of COVID, we have 160 different events booked at the ballpark for this year."
The Kentucky Super Preps ceremony honors one student-athlete from every KHSAA-sanctioned sport at each of the 13 schools in the Barren River Area Development District, who are nominated by their coach to be the Kentucky Super Preps Athlete of the Year in their respective sport. Each student-athlete nominated must have a 3.0 GPA or better and complete community service or volunteer work in order to be nominated by the coach.
In addition to awards to the Overall Male and Female Student-Athletes of the Year, Coach of the Year and Athletic Director of the Year honors plus numerous specialty awards, a student-athlete of the year will be named for each sport.
"Every single student-athlete that is nominated – which is approximately 300 – every single one of them is brought up on stage," Jobe said. "Every one of them gets a certificate that for their school, their sport they were the Kentucky Super Preps student-athlete of the year."
Unlike past Kentucky Super Preps ceremonies, this year's event will feature no buffet due to continuing coronavirus precautions. Jobe said the Hot Rods will have concessions available at the ballpark, and current CDC guidelines will be followed on the day of the event.
The fourth annual Kentucky Super Preps ceremony is scheduled to run from 6 to 8 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. at Bowling Green Ballpark. A rainout date of June 17 is available if necessary.
Glasgow athletic director Craig Cassady said the event has been great for the student-athletes and their schools.
"I think it's just a great way to showcase not only Glasgow student-athletes, but athletes from across the area and region," Cassady said. "They are recognized not only for what they do as athletes and academically, but they are recognized for what they do as far as community service. It's a good way to let people know what they're doing in their community."