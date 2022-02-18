PREP SWIMMING Bowling Green boys finish fourth at state swim meet Daily News Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bowling Green boys’ swim team finished fourth at the KHSAA state swimming and diving championships in Lexington on Friday.Bowling Green finished with 112 points. St. Xavier was the team champion with 583 points, with Henry Clay (194 points) second and Paul Laurence Dunbar (192 points) third.South Warren (90 points) finished seventh. Several local swimmers finished in the top 10 in individual events.Bowling Green’s Cooper Reynolds finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and fifth in the 100 backstroke. Teammate Phillip Khenner finished ninth in the 200 freestyle and 10th in the 100 freestyle. South Warren’s Cody Ell finished sixth in the 50 freestyle, while South Warren’s Drew Wolfram finished sixth in 100 butterfly. Teammate Peyton Black finished ninth in the 100 butterfly.In relays, Bowling Green’s Reynolds, Khenner, Cooper Correa and Cooper Neal finished sixth in the 200 medley relay, while South Warren’s Wolfram, Black, Ell and Ethan Luis finished ninth.In the the 400 freestyle relay, South Warren’s Ell, Black, Luis and Wolfram finished fourth with Bowling Green’s Khenner, Reynolds, Correa and Andrew Cook finishing fifth.Bowling Green’s Aiden Shy finished 10th in last week’s diving event.The girls’ championships will take place on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Khsaa State Swimming And Diving Championships Bowling Green South Warren Cooper Reynolds Phillip Khenner Cody Eli Drew Wolfram Peyton Black Warren Sport Swimming Reynolds Fourth Correa Recommended for you