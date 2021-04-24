The Bowling Green boys’ swimming and diving team finished sixth and the South Warren team finished tied for seventh at the KHSAA state swimming and diving championship, which was completed Saturday in three locations across the state.
Bowling Green, South Warren and other local swimmers competed at Russell County High School with the times from that site tallied with the other two sites to determine state winners.
Bowling Green finished with 112 points, while South Warren had 90 points. Greenwood finished 11th with 70 points.
The following swimmers earned top-10 finishes at the state meet:
• Bowling Green's Grady Sine, Ethan Taylor, Mei Fukushima and Phillip Khenner finished second in the 200-yard medley relay and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Khenner also finished ninth in the 200-yard freestyle, while Taylor finished eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
• South Warren’s Logan Hughes, Cody Ell, Peyton Black and Drew Wolfram finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay, while Hughes, Ell, Wolfram and Ethan Luis finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Wolfram also finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and seventh in the 100-yard backstroke.
• Greenwood’s Luke Shourds finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle. Shourds joined teammates Landon Badstibner, Canaan Timberlake and Sam Humble to finish fourth in the 200-yard medley relay.
The girls’ swimming events were also held Saturday, but final results were not made available at press time.