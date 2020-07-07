The Bowling Green High School boys' golf team will be holding tryouts July 15-17 at CrossWinds Golf Course.
Players should report at 10:30 a.m. each day to check in. Players must have an up-to-date KHSAA physical to participate.
All COVID-19 rules and regulations created by the KHSAA and the state of Kentucky will be followed. Any player that does not feel comfortable participating following these guidelines should contact Bowling Green coach Adam Whitt to arrange a private tryout.
For more information, contact Whitt at 270-320-3092 or adam.whitt@bgreen.kyschools.us.
