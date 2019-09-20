Kevin Wallace intentionally stayed in the visitor’s locker room as long as he could to avoid being on the side of El Donaldson Stadium closest to Bowling Green High School. The last time he was the opposing coach in this stadium – and won – was 1985 for Warren East.
Pregame was awkward. Kickoff got down to business.
Wallace’s first homecoming since he last left the Bowling Green sideline was a welcome visit for his current team. St. Xavier jumped out to a two-score lead in the first quarter and rode a stout offensive line and Douglas Bodhaine’s arm to a 28-14 win over Bowling Green on Friday.
Although the Purples (3-2) played the Tigers (4-1) evenly in the second half, three turnovers in the first half and four throughout the game stalled efforts to overcome Bodhaine and solid production from running back Logan Davis.
The Bowling Green native and former Purples’ coach of over two decades who brought the program five state championships left El Donaldson Stadium a winner once again.
“During the game is not really emotional,” Wallace said. “Last year was really emotional for me. Wife was an elementary PE teacher in this system and I had all these kids in camp since the time they were in second grade. You develop those relationships and coaching is about those relationships.
“Those are my guys, they just happen to be in a different uniform and when tonight’s over with, I want them to win every game. I want that staff to win every game. But tonight is about our kids.”
Wallace’s second season in Louisville is off to a 4-1 start after Davis bulldozed Bowling Green for 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns. That helped set a solid night for Bodhaine with 215 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Bowling Green struggled to get rolling with an interception and two fumbles in the first half. The Purples scored on their first offensive plays of the third and fourth quarters, but St. Xavier controlled the clock in the fourth quarter.
“Home run touchdowns and turnovers,” Purples coach Mark Spader said. “So, on both sides of the ball, we got things we have to work on. I’m glad we play games like this because as we sit in the locker room now, this is not a playoff game, it’s not tragic, it’s not the end. We can watch film and learn.”
Wallace is now 1-1 against his former team since taking the job in Louisville in the winter of 2017.
Spader was a longtime assistant and defensive coordinator under Wallace and was promoted to head coach. In Week 2 a year ago, Bowling Green went to St. Xavier and squeaked out a 24-21 overtime win, keeping Wallace one game away from his 300th career victory.
The 6A Tigers went on to finish 10-4 with a region final appearance. St. X entered Friday 3-1 with its only loss being a 51-14 defeat to 6A power Male. Outside of that, it allowed just two touchdowns in its other three wins and recently shut out Central 23-0.
Bowling Green came into the game with three straight wins and two shutouts, outscoring Pleasure Ridge Park and Warren Central 112-0.
“I think we picked up a lot of false confidence over the last two weeks,” Spader said. “St. X’s offensive line, we knew would come off the ball hard and they’ve got a hard-running running back. That was my biggest fear and it got us back on our heels and we were reacting to them. For a couple of series, we were off balance. We settled in but still gave up a few big plays I was very disappointed in.”
St. X jumped out to a 14-0 lead with touchdowns on its first two drives. Bodhaine and Davis led a 63-yard drive capped with a 9-yard touchdown run from the running back. The Tigers regained possession when Purples quarterback Conner Cooper threw into double coverage and was intercepted by Brayden Wilson.
Bodhaine lobbed a fade to the right corner of the end zone where Mekhi Smith brought in a 15-yard touchdown reception to make it a two-score game with 3:40 left in the first quarter.
Bowling Green couldn’t get any offense going in the first half with three turnovers. Dez Wilson took a screen pass 43 yards and picked up a St. X penalty to push the Purples to the Tigers’ 19, but even that drive stalled on downs.
St. Xavier also cooled off with a pair of empty drives, two being unsuccessful field goal attempts from Jeffrey Sexton.
Bowling Green caught a break with Tucker Prieskorn intercepting Bodhaine on his second straight pass attempt. The Purples cut the lead in half on the next play with Max Payne finding Jordan Dingle over the middle on a 16-yard pass.
Bowling Green’s third fumble turned into another St. Xavier score. Elijah Byrne made a diving reception for 25 yards to set up Bodhaine’s 24-yard fade to Michael Duddy to extend the lead to 21-7.
Payne led a responding drive capped by Evan Spader’s 2-yard touchdown run on fourth down to open the final quarter. But Davis scored on the ensuing drive on a 16-yard run to set the final score.
St. Xavier outgained Bowling Green 334-269 on offense. Dez Wilson highlighted the Purples offense with 85 yards on eight receptions and Jordan Dingle had 67 yards on six receptions.
“Tonight was about us coming back after two subpar weeks and playing physical football,” Wallace said. “I thought Doug was superb and I thought Logan was really good. I’m really proud of our offensive line.”
Bowling Green will face Corbin next Friday. The Redhounds moved up to Class 4A this season after coming up one point short in the 3A state championship game last December to Central.
“The question is can we pick up ourselves and learn and improve things for the season and take advantage of the opportunity we have with the schedule,” Spader said.
STX 14 0 7 7 – 28
BG 0 0 7 7 – 14
First quarter
STX – Davis 9 run (Jeffrey Sexton kick), 8:12
STX – Mekhi Smith 15 pass from Douglas Bodhaine (Sexton kick), 3:40
Third quarter
BG – Jordan Dingle 16 pass from Max Payne (Dalton Major kick), 11:46
STX – Muchael Duddy 24 pass from Bodhaine (Sexton kick), 2:54
Fourth quarter
BG – Spader 2 run (Major kick), 11:54
STX – Davis 16 run (Sexton kick), 9:22{&end}
