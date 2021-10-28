RUSSELLVILLE -- It will be a rematch between Bowling Green and Greenwood for the Region 4 volleyball championship after both teams earned sweeps in the semifinals of the Region 4 volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Russellville High School.
Bowling Green earned its spot with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-13) win over Clinton County, while Greenwood downed Logan County 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-23).
“It’s great,” BG coach Tim Sharp said. “This is what we have been looking forward to -- giving ourselves a chance to win in the region. We’ve done our part so far. I like where we have put ourselves.”
Bowling Green (31-6) got off to a slow start, trailing 14-13 in the first set before turning things around after a timeout. The Lady Purples closed the first set with a 12-3 run and cruised in the second set, leading by as much as 15 points. Clinton County made a late run to get within 11 before the Lady Purples' Charli Hodges closed it out with a kill.
Clinton County (18-12) stayed close for the early part of the third set before Bowling Green scored seven straight to extend the lead to 16-9. Clinton County was unable to get closer than five points the rest of the way.
“I think we had a little carryover from not having a very good warmup,” Sharp said. “We had a lack of focus, but once we called that timeout we were able to regroup from there. We played a little better after that.”
Amirra Bailey led the way for the Lady Purples. The 6-foot-4 eighth-grader finished with a game-high 12 kills.
“I was able to use my height to my advantage and get over blocks with the help of my setter,” Bailey said.
Hodges added six kills and Lily-Kate Carver finished with five kills and two aces.
Bowling Green advances to the region title game for a second straight season, looking for the first region title in program history.
Greenwood (22-15) beat Logan County for the 11th straight time overall, eighth straight time in the region tournament, to earn an eighth straight trip to the region title game.
“Logan is good, well-coached,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “They always are game. They have a couple of strong hitters and they move the ball really well. I think our service game was better than theirs and that was probably the difference.”
The Lady Gators used a 10-2 run in the first set to take control -- holding off a late charge from Logan County (25-14).
An 8-1 surge in the second set gave Greenwood a 20-13 advantage, allowing the Lady Gators to break it open and pull away.
Logan County battled back from 4-0 down in the third set to take a 23-22 lead late, but Greenwood scored the final three points to seal the match.
“I’m so happy,” Greenwood sophomore hitter Aubrey Packer said. “I was really nervous coming into (tonight) and I was really glad we played well.”
Packer finished with eight kills, five aces and seven digs. Emma Loiars had nine kills and nine digs, while Sophia Watterson had 26 assists.
Aubrey Sears had 15 kills for Logan County, while Katie Baer added 10 kills.
Greenwood advances to the region title game at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Gators will look for a fourth straight region title, but will have to beat a Bowling Green team that is 3-0 against Greenwood this season -- including a 3-1 win in last week’s District 14 championship.
“That’s always your goal -- to try and be in the region finals,” Whittinghill said. “I think our kids are ready.
“It’s going to be a battle. I think it is going to be a great game. I thought we had them on the ropes (last week) and we just didn’t finish. We are going to look to go after them again and see if we can get it done.”