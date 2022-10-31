Monday’s first-round KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament match at Bowling Green High School played out eerily similar to Bowling Green’s only in-state loss of the season.
The Lady Purples fell in a five-set match at Elizabethtown on Oct. 10 after winning the first two sets, and in Monday’s state tournament rematch, Bowling Green again went up 2-0 before the Panthers pulled even and forced a fifth set.
This time, the Lady Purples turned the tables, however.
Bowling Green held on for a 3-2 (25-16, 27-25, 15-25, 19-25, 15-10) victory to keep its season alive and advance to the state quarterfinals, which will be played Thursday at George Rogers Clark.
“Going into the fifth set, (the message) was just relax and just go play the game. We had to make sure we were staying aggressive, and most importantly, it was just relax,” Bowling Green coach Tim Sharp said. “The pressure was built up. They could see the writing on the wall. It was a mirror match of what we had before and we just had to let them know we’ve still got to just go play the game.”
Elizabethtown (22-14) had all the momentum heading into the deciding set, after rolling in the third set to take it 25-15 and scoring the final 11 points of the fourth behind the serve of Jessica Smallwood to claim it 25-19.
Bowling Green (38-2) took an early lead in the fifth, before Elizabethtown came back again behind the serve of Smallwood. A kill from Lily-Kate Carver got her off the service line and prevented her from again controlling the match, and the two teams battled until it was even 10-all.
“I think it was big,” said Carver, who had 14 kills. “When we matched her and Amirra up together, it really gave us a better opportunity to defend off her and do our jobs when we needed to and help everyone else out.”
The Lady Purples went to Amirra Bailey late, and the freshman delivered with two big kills to pull ahead and force an Elizabethtown timeout. Bowling Green continued the run after the break to make it 14-0 and force another timeout, and the Panthers were unable to handle the serve of Kaia Barnett when the action resumed, giving the Lady Purples the state tournament win.
“We had to build up momentum,” said Bailey, who led her team with 15 kills. "Ball after ball, keep it up, keep the ball off the floor, communication – that’s all we needed to stay alive.”
In the regular-season meeting, Bowling Green won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-23, before Elizabethtown rallied to take the next three 25-19, 25-23 and 15-13. It was Bowling Green’s only loss to an in-state opponent this season and second overall – it also lost to McGill-Toolen (Ala.) in the Battle of Old Shell Road in Mobile, Ala., at the start of the month.
Since the Oct. 10 loss to the Panthers, the Lady Purples had won six straight matches – including the District 14 and Region 4 championships – and only dropped one set leading into Monday’s rematch.
Bowling Green came out strong after losing the last three sets it had played to Elizabethtown, and used a 5-0 run early in the first to take a 12-7 lead it wouldn’t give up. The Lady Purples used a 7-0 run to close the set 25-16.
The two were close throughout the second set, and Elizabethtown was within a point of evening things up at a set each after a Bowling Green service error that made it 25-24, but one of Barnett’s 12 kills in the match kept the Lady Purples alive. Bowling Green eventually took the advantage with an Elizabethtown miscue and won the set 27-25 on a block from Bailey – one of her four on the night.
Elizabethtown attempted to slow Bowling Green from there for a repeat of the regular-season meeting, but the comeback came up short, despite 13 kills and five blocks from Sarah Clark and 10 kills and six blocks from Smallwood in the match.
“Most of what our game plan here was all about the defensive side of things and making sure we identified their hitters,” Sharp said. “Offensively, we didn’t really change what we were doing throughout the year. … We don’t want to have an established block against our hitters, so we’re trying to run tempo out there and I thought we did a pretty good job of that there in that last set."
With the win, Bowling Green advances to Thursday’s 11 a.m. CT quarterfinal match against McCracken County, which beat North Oldham 3-1 (23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-18) on Monday.
Bowling Green beat McCracken County 3-2 (22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9) at home Aug. 20.
“When you get down to the last eight teams in the state, you’re not going to get a cupcake,” Sharp said. “When we played McCracken, we played them here, we went to five. They’re a solid team, they’ve got some seniors. They’re much like us – they try to be fast tempo because they’re lacking size a little bit.
"It’s going to be a battle. Either team could come out. Two good teams. Looking forward to getting to go up there and getting to play it, though.”