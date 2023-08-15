Bowling Green's boys' and girls' golf teams each forged leads after Monday's opening round of the VanMeter Cup at Bowling Green Country Club.
In the boys' team competition, the Purples combined to shoot a 4-over par 148 to claim a six-shot lead over second place Greenwood (154). South Warren was third with a combined 163, followed by Warren East at 185.
Bowling Green's girls claimed an eight-stroke lead after carding a combined 29-over 173. South Warren was next at 181, followed by Greenwood (226).
Greenwood's Jacob Lang led the boys' individual standings after the first round with a 1-under 35, while Bowling Green's Caroline Childers led the girls' field with a 3-over 39.
Joining Childers with scoring finishes for the Lady Purples were Mary Douglas Childers (42), Amy Tomblinson (44) and Jenna Harston (48).
Elsie Espinola (41) led South Warren's girls, which also got scoring finishes from Stella Forney (43), Sydney McClanahan (43) and Hannah Cassady (54).
Greenwood's girls got scoring from Mia Usinger (46), Langley Hunt (47), Bella Humble (63) and Claudia Salchli (70).
Warren East's Maddie Green (44) and Briley Choate (52), and Warren Central's Darby Meredith (75) played as individuals.
Bowling Green's Ben Davenport and Graham Hightower each shot even-par 36, Reed Richey carded a 37, and Ty Wilson and Jake Price both shot 39.
Joining Lang in scoring for Greenwood was Layton Richey (39), Jake Russell (39) and Ryan Loiars (41).
Miles Deaton (38) led South Warren, which also got scoring from Brady Patterson (41), Brady Hightower (41) and Logan Ballard (43).
Braden Carter fired a 44 to lead Warren East, which added scoring from A'sean Rigsby (46), Karson Carter (46) and Matthew Escalera (49).
Warren Central's Robbie Dye (52) and Braylon Whitney (61) played as individuals.
The final round of the VanMeter Cup is scheduled for Sept. 11 at Bowling Green Country Club.