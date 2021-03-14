After a regular season that began late and featured pauses for nearly every team due to the coronavirus pandemic, postseason basketball has finally arrived with district tournaments taking place this week.
In District 14, both tournaments will look the same with host Bowling Green the top seed in the boys' and girls' tourneys. Greenwood and Warren Central will face off in both tournament semifinals, while the opening-round games between the 4 and 5 seeds in both will feature South Warren and Warren East.
For the Bowling Green boys' it's a chance to extend its streak of district tournament titles. The Purples enter with seven straight district crowns and are the heavy favorite to make it eight in a row after an 18-2 regular season that included a 5-0 record in district play -- winning the five games by a combined 158 points.
While the Purples enjoyed plenty of success in the regular season, BG coach D.G. Sherrill said the postseason is a different game.
"I've been in the 14th District a long, long time," Sherrill said. "There is nothing free in that 14th District. There is going to be nothing easy about our opening-round game. We have not talked about anything this year, but trying to get to the region tournament. That is the only goal we have, is to try to win that first round of the district and get ourselves in the region tournament.
"We know that this is going to be tough. Whoever our opponent is, they are going to come to play and it is going to be a rough, physical game."
The District 14 tournament begins Monday at 7 p.m. with South Warren (16-5) facing Warren East (4-9) in the opening round. It's the third straight year the two teams have met in the opening round. The Spartans won the only meeting this season, beating Warren East 54-44 on March 3.
The winner faces the Purples at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Greenwood (14-11) and Warren Central (8-6) meet in the other semifinal game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The Dragons beat Greenwood 65-43 on Jan. 22.
The championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The girls' tournament begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday with South Warren (10-11) facing Warren East (8-13) in a rematch of last year's district semifinal won by the Lady Raiders. The teams met twice in the regular season, with Warren East winning both by a combined six points.
The winner will face Bowling Green (13-10) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Lady Purples enter the postseason with five straight wins. BG is looking for a third straight district title, hopeful that a regular-season schedule that included some of the top teams in the state will prepare them for the postseason.
"We have been through a gauntlet," BG coach Calvin Head said. "I think that has toughened us and hardened us some, but we also understand that we are going to get everyone's best punch. We have to make sure that we are highly focused and highly engaged.
"East has Lucy Patterson, who can win a game by herself. You throw Caroline Forrester in there and Reagan Lawson, who is starting to shoot the ball like crazy ... and then you have South Warren, where everyone can shoot the basketball. It is two different dynamics, two very scary basketball teams. It's tough on us because we don't know who we are going to play."
The other semifinal will be at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday with Warren Central (9-6) facing Greenwood (10-6). The winner will end a lengthy Region 4 Tournament drought, with the Lady Dragons looking to make the region tournament for the first time since 2013 and the Lady Gators looking for a spot in the region tournament for the first time since 2012. Warren Central beat Greenwood 57-44 in the only meeting on Feb. 25.
The girls' district title game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday.
The district winner and district runner-up advance to the Region 4 Tournament. This season the first-round games will be at the site of district winners before moving to E.A. Diddle Arena for the semifinals and finals.
"I think that is big because you are talking about having to get on the road and go to some tough places," Sherrill said. "A team may have to come (to Franklin). A team may have to go to (Clinton County). A team may have to go to Allen County or Barren County or Glasgow or Metcalfe County. There are some tough places that you have to play in."
Here is the remainder of the district tournament schedules
District 15 at Barren County
Allen County-Scottsville (13-7) will face Monroe County (3-19) at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the boys' tournament, with Barren County (19-7) facing Glasgow (9-14) at 7:45 p.m. on Monday. The boys' championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
In the girls' tournament, Barren County (16-7) is scheduled to face Allen County-Scottsville (7-13) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with Glasgow (9-11) scheduled to face Monroe County (8-9) at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The girls' championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday.
District 13 at Franklin-Simpson
The boys' tournament began Sunday with Franklin-Simpson (12-3) facing Todd County Central (7-11). Russellville (8-9) is scheduled to face Logan County (4-12) at 7 p.m. on Monday, with the championship game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday.
In the girls' tournament, Franklin-Simpson (11-7) faces Todd County Central (7-12) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with Russellville (9-9) scheduled to face Logan County (4-21) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.
District 12 at Whitesville Trinity
In the boys' tournament, Edmonson County (6-12) is scheduled to face Butler County (4-8) at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.
In the girls' tournament Butler County (8-5) is scheduled to face Whitesville Trinity (4-13) at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, with Edmonson County (6-13) scheduled to face Grayson County (11-9) at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday.