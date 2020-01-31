Bowling Green High School named Tim Sharp as the school's new head volleyball coach Thursday.
Sharp, who was introduced to players and parents after school Thursday, has over a decade of competitive club volleyball coaching experience with the Barren River Area Volleyball Organization (BRAVO).
Since 2007, he has served as the head coach for the 14 and under age groups at BRAVO. His responsibilities have included preparing and implementing practices, deciding team positions and coaching tournaments. This school year (2019-20), Sharp also coached the Bowling Green Junior High 7th grade volleyball team to an undefeated district season.
Sharp replaces Amy Wininger, who led the Lady Purples to a 14-17 record this past season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.