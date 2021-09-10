The Bowling Green football team opened its new stadium in impressive fashion with a 38-7 win over Hopkinsville on Friday at Bowling Green High Stadium.
Bowling Green (3-1) forced seven turnovers and freshman quarterback Deuce Bailey guided the Purples to some big plays on offense in his first varsity start as BG made it three straight wins.
“It was a good way to open it up,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “I’m a grumpy ole coach though and there are a lot of things we still have to clean up, but it was exciting to watch our players fly around. We had a good time tonight.
“Hopkinsville was down a quarterback tonight. They will get him back next week and they will probably be a little bit different team.”
The Purples' first points in the new stadium came on a Colin Fratus field goal, with the defense getting the first touchdown coming on an acrobatic interception in the backfield by Davis Fant -- he returned it 12 yards for a pick six and a 10-0 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.
The first touchdown brought a new stadium tradition -- flickering lights as part of the celebration.
“It was open field, open grass, you just see it and go,” Fant said. “It feels great (to score the first touchdown). The lights are crazy. I love this stadium."
Bowling Green’s offense got going in the second quarter with a couple of big plays from Bailey. His first varsity touchdown pass came on a 14-yard strike to Matrix Halcomb and Bailey showed off his speed with a 34-yard touchdown run that gave the Purples a 24-0 halftime lead.
Bowling Green added touchdown runs from Dillon Maners and Bert Kibawa to extend the lead to 38-0, with Hopkinsville scoring late to keep the Purples from recording back-to-back shutouts.
“We probably could have kept that shutout, but I think we played everybody off the bench tonight,” Spader said. “I think it is more important for our kids to get in and play. We would have liked to have kept the zero up there, but that is just part of it -- the kids growing up and getting a little experience there.”
Bowling Green outgained Hopkinsville (1-3) 240-119.
Bailey finished 10-for-24 for 71 yards, while adding a team-leading 49 yards rushing. The Purples ran for 169 yards.
“He had a great week of practice, but at the end of the day you are still talking about a freshman at quarterback and things really speed up,” Spader said. “He’s a pretty mature kid. He works hard and he picked it up in the second half. We are going to move on next week with him.”
Bowling Green returns to action on Friday at 6:30 p.m., traveling to Boyle County.
HHS 0 0 0 7 -- 7
BGHS 10 14 0 14 -- 38
First quarter
BG - Colin Fratus 30 field goal, 6:24
BG - Davis Fant 12 interception return (Fratus kick), 4:00
Second quarter
BG - Matrix Halcomb 14 pass from Deuce Bailey (Fratus kick), 7:35
BG - Bailey 34 run (Fratus kick), 6:25
Fourth quarter
BG - Dillon Maners 1 run (Fratus kick), 10:06
BG - Bert Kibawa 48 run (Fratus kick), 7:05
HHS - Emmanuel Cheatham 16 run (Zach Moss kick), 3:39