It was a successful debut for the Bowling Green volleyball who rolled past Daviess County 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-19) in the opening round of the state tournament on Monday at Bowling Green High School.
Playing in its first state tournament game in program history, Bowling Green (33-6) seized the momentum early and never looked back -- advancing to the state quarterfinals on Friday at George Rogers Clark High School.
“It was a very big win,” BG coach Tim Sharp said. “They came out focused. We played Daviess County earlier in the year, so we kind of knew what they had. It helped us to see a familiar foe.
“I’m very proud of them though. The first one is still a tough one. There are some nerves coming into it, but they did a good job.”
Bowling Green was facing a Daviess County team it beat in three sets on Aug. 21. The Lady Purples picked up where they left off in that regular-season meeting, jumping out to 8-2 lead in the first set.
Daviess County (22-10) cut the deficit to 9-6, but Bowling Green answered with an 11-1 run to break it up -- essentially clinching the opening set.
“The kids were focused,” Sharp said. “That was a good sign for us from a coaching perspective. The kids came out and executed what we were trying to do.”
Daviess County jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the second set, but Bowling Green scored 10 straight to take the lead for good. Junior setter Kaia Barnett sparked the offense in the second set with an aggressive approach on offense -- recording three kills in the second set.
“They were in the wrong place at the right time for me,” Barnett said. “I feel like going up and being aggressive was the only option and it worked out in our favor.”
Bowling Green led for most of the final set, but Daviess County was able to keep it close. The Lady Panthers erased a five-point deficit, tying the score at 18, but the Lady Purples responded by closing the match with a 7-1 run to secure the victory.
“It’s unbelievable,” Barnett said. “We just wanted to get to the Sweet 16 in the first place and we made that. Now we are making even more history by going to the Elite 8. We are super stoked to keep on going with our season.”
Charli Hodges led Bowling Green with 10 kills, while Lily-Kate Carver added eight kills.
Bowling Green advances to face St. Henry at 1 p.m. CDT on Friday in the state quarterfinals.
The Region 9 champion is led by Oklahoma commit Taylor Preston and libero Abby Schaefer, a Western Kentucky University commit.
“St. Henry is a good team,” Sharp said. “They’ve got some good talent. When you continue to survive and advance, you have to expect that.”