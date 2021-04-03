LEXINGTON – Friday’s 61-53 loss to Ballard in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Sweet 16 was the end of the line for a Bowling Green boys’ basketball team that had plenty of accomplishments to celebrate this season.
A year that began with the return of D.G. Sherrill as head coach ended with the Purples back in the state tournament for the first time since 2017. And while the team fell short of the program’s second state title, Sherrill said he was grateful for the opportunity to spend the season with this roster.
“These guys opened their arms up and they accepted me back,” Sherrill said. “I knew these guys when they were really young players. To come back in and step in with a senior-laden group, an older group, they could have said, ‘No, we’re not buying into this nonsense – this guy coming back and coaching us.’ They embraced it. They embraced all the challenges I put before them.
“I think we have consistently been a top-five, top-six team all year long and that is because of their commitment, their hard work.”
The challenges included uncertainty on if there would even be a season, with the COVID pandemic pushing the season opener to Jan. 4.
Bowling Green went 17 days in January without a game while in quarantine and still managed to navigate a schedule that included five teams in the Sweet 16 field. Four of those opponents advanced to the second round, with three teams – Ballard, Elizabethtown and Ashland Blazer – advancing to the semifinals.
The Purples finished 24-3 with two losses to Ballard and a loss to Elizabethtown.
“That tells you we scheduled the right way,” Sherrill said. “When we started this thing no one knew if we were gonna have a season or not. We were shut down three times, two times for practice and then we lost seven or eight games in the middle of our year. COVID has been one of our toughest opponents, for everybody in the state.
“To have this tournament, to be able to be up here in Rupp and be a part of this – we feel like we are truly blessed.”
The players were just as grateful.
Jacobi Huddleston, one of six seniors on the roster, said getting back to the state tournament was a huge achievement for this team with all the adversity they faced.
“I wouldn’t take this season back, even if I could change the outcome of this game,” Huddleston said. “I love these guys. I love the fight they bring in practice, even the younger guys. We’ll be here a lot for the next few years.”
Sherrill said he wouldn’t trade his locker room with any of the other 15 teams in this week’s state tournament field.
“I’ve got great kids,” Sherrill said. “They play hard. These guys fought and scratched. They didn’t lose a game in the district. They didn’t lose a game in the region. They came up here and gave themselves a chance to get to the final four.”
Sherrill added he will forever be grateful to Huddleston and the rest of the senior class.
“These seniors showed these young kids how to win, how to carry themselves the right way and bring a winning attitude to that locker room,” Sherrill said. “We’ve had a blessed year.”