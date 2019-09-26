Faced with the prospect of dropping to the fourth seed in next month's District 14 Tournament, the Bowling Green volleyball team found a way to battle back -- downing host Warren East 3-2 (31-33, 25-21, 15-25, 25-13, 15-10) on Thursday.
Bowling Green (11-10 overall, 3-5 District 14) rallied from down 2-1 to take down the Lady Raiders and split the season series. With the win, Bowling Green secures the three seed in the district tournament over Warren East by virtue of the third tiebreaker -- most points scored in the two matches between the teams.
"We play with heart," Bowling Green sophomore hitter Charli Hodges said. "We want nothing more than to just win and do it for each other and do it for our amazing coaches. We have that competitiveness in our heart to win."
Warren East (9-11, 3-5) entered Thursday's match knowing a win would guarantee the three seed. The Lady Raiders got off to a solid start, but were unable to hold off Bowling Green's late charge.
The Lady Raiders won a marathon first game that featured 10 set points -- six by Warren East. Bowling Green fought off two set points down 24-22 and had four chances to take Game 1, but the Lady Raiders finally put it away with a kill from Caroline Forrester to win 33-31.
Warren East jumped ahead early in Game 2, but Bowling Green rallied to go in front 14-13. The lead volleyed back and forth before the Lady Purples broke an 18-all tie with three points to pull ahead for good. Warren East got as close as 22-21, but Bowling Green scored the final three points -- including two aces by Makenna Twyman to even the match.
Warren East came right back in Game 3 to seize the momentum again. The Lady Raiders never trailed, scoring the first three points and steadily pulling away. Forrest and Jordan Fulkerson controlled the net in Game 3, combining for 12 kills.
The Lady Raiders scored the first three points in Game 4 before Bowling Green's comeback began. The Lady Purples took a 5-4 lead on an ace by Anna Neal and never trailed again in the fourth set . After committing nine service errors in the first three games, Bowling Green did not commit a service error in Game 4.
"We didn't miss any serves and we got on some really nice runs," BG coach Amy Wininger said. "When you keep the ball and get four or five points, it lets you play relaxed. We started playing relaxed."
Bowling Green scored the first point in the decisive fifth game, but Warren East answered to surge in front 4-2. Bowling Green regained the advantage with five straight points -- including two kills from Hodges -- before Warren East rallied to tie the game at 9-all.
Two kills from Elizabeth Maglinger fueled a 5-0 spurt that gave the Lady Purples the lead for good -- with Neal's kill on the final point completing the comeback.
"The first half of the season was rough," Wininger said."We struggled with finding spots where the girls blossomed. I think we are really jiving and trusting each other."
Hodges led Bowling Green with 15 Kills. Neal had eight kills and two aces, while Maglinger finished with nine kills and three aces. As the three seed, Bowling Green will face two seed South Warren in next month's district tournament.
Fulkerson and Forrester had 15 kills each for Warren East, while Olivia Price and Morgan Krisher had 10 kills each. Warren East will now be the four seed, facing fifth seed Warren Central in the opening round. The winner will then meet top seed Greenwood.
"I'm not going to make any excuses, but we had three of our starters out tonight," Warren East coach Gary Bloyd said. "We had eighth graders in there and freshmen in there. They fought. That's all I am looking for."
Warren East returns to action at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Henderson County. Bowling Green will host Owensboro Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.
