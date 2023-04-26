Bowling Green sophomore Jackson Idlett went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in two runs as the visiting Purples rolled to a 23-0 baseball win in three innings over District 14 rival Warren Central.
Eli Kries was also 2-for-2 with a double and scored a pair of runs, Reid Buser added an RBI, and Evan Schallert tallied a double and scored a run.
Jacob Simpson started on the mound and earned the win after tossing two hitless innings, allowing three walks and striking out five batters. Griffin Rich finished up with a scoreless third, striking out two.
Bowling Green (10-10 overall, 3-1 District 14) is at Logan County on Thursday.
Warren Central (0-17, 0-4) is at Hart County on Thursday.
ACS 5, Barren County 4
Visiting Allen County-Scottsville outlasted District 15 rival Barren County for a 5-4 win on Tuesday.
Landon Uhls scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th when he stole second and the throw sailed into the outfield. Uhls advanced to third and the throw back to the infield rolled into the dugout to allow Uhls to score.
Eli Stamper had an RBI double, and Dusty Hayes and Colton Sullivan added RBIs for the Patriots.
Gavin McCord was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Aiden Keeney drove in two runs and Joey Meyers had an RBI double for the host Trojans.
Barren County (8-13, 1-3) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Allen County-Scottsville (4-16, 1-3) hosts Butler County on Thursday.
Glasgow 3, Warren East 1
Brayden Emmitt fired a complete game to lead visiting Glasgow to a 3-1 win over District 15 rival Warren East on Tuesday.
Emmitt allowed just an unearned run off five hits and six walks while striking out four over seven innings to earn the win.
Camden Nolley drove in two runs and Weston Carroll added an RBI for the Scotties, who totaled just three hits.
The Raiders tallied five hits, with Ayden Barrick's double the only extra-base hit in the game.
Warren East (17-6,3-1) is at Greenwood on Thursday.
Glasgow (9-11, 3-1) hosts Metcalfe County on Thursday.
Logan County 10, Franklin-Simpson 3
Chance Sweeney and Isaac Stanley both homered to lead host Logan County to a 10-3 win over District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Sweeney was 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs, while Stanley finished the night 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Kade Wall was 2-for-3, Montgomery Milam went 2-for-4 and Brady Hinton added an RBI for the Cougars.
Dayman McLean tossed all seven innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) off three hits and a walk. He struck out three.
Logan County (10-12, 3-1) hosts Bowling Green on Thursday.
Gavin Dickerson homered for Franklin-Simpson (7-16, 3-1), which visits Barren County on Thursday.
Grayson County 13, Edmonson County 10
Visiting Grayson County prevailed in a 13-10 battle against District 12 foe Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Andrew Talley went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the host Wildcats. Levi Meredith was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Cam Lich went 2-for-4, Hunter Wilson had an RBI double and Dakotah Curtis chipped in with an RBI.
Edmonson County (10-10, 4-3) hosts Cumberland County on Friday.
Butler County 7, Trinity (Whitesville) 2
Parker Pendley went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs to lift host Butler County to a 7-2 win over District 12 foe Trinity (Whitesville) on Tuesday.
Layton Phelps was 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and two runs scored, and Will Embry, Kolton Hudson and Garrett Phelps tallied one RBI apiece.
Embry started and pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run while striking out two. Clay Vincent pitched the final four innings, allowing just an unearned run while fanning four.
Butler County (6-14, 2-2) is at Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.