The Bowling Green golf teams claimed the Van Meter Cup, which concluded Monday at Indian Hills Golf Club.
The Bowling Green boys’ team finished with a score of 300, with runner-up Greenwood carding a team score of 328. Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber was the individual winner with a two-round score of 71 with teammates Ben Davenport and Reed Richey tied for second with a 74. Greenwood’s Layton Richey was fourth with a 77. Bowling Green’s Graham Hightower and Greenwood’s Jake Russell tied for fifth with an 82.
On the girls’ side, Bowling Green finished with a team score of 355, with Greenwood second with a score of 374.
Greenwood’s Emma Harmon was the individual champion with a score of 81, edging South Warren’s Ainslee Cruce by one shot. Bowling Green’s Macy Meisel (83) was third, with South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan (86) fourth and Greenwood’s Langley Hunt (87) fifth.