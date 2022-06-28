Bowling Green High School will keep its 2017 boys’ state basketball championship but will receive increased monitoring by the KHSAA after a ruling last week in a special session by the KHSAA.
The investigation stemmed from reported violations of KHSAA bylaw 16 – recruitment/undue influence – at the end of the 2016-17 basketball season. Then-eighth grade guard Zion Harmon posted a video on social media stating he was “recruited by Bowling Green.”
An original ruling Jan. 12 included vacating the state title. Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said city school officials appealed the ruling in the Jan. 12 letter because they felt the KHSAA did not have all the information.
“Once we sat down we kind of made some sense of things that they just weren’t aware of, which is understandable,” Fields said. “Then we worked through that and came up with this final agreement.”
Last week’s agreement acknowledges violations of KHSAA rules and sets into place mandatory enhanced monitoring and reporting requirements for the school during the next three years to ensure transparency and compliance with all association rules. The agreement also calls for the school to assist the KHSAA with the costs of both the investigation and future training. Bowling Green has waived any other options for appeal of the matter and the KHSAA considers this matter closed.
"This situation has been challenging from moment one with the reporting of a generic statement made by a student without specifics regarding our rules," KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said in a statement. "We have and will continue to comply with all state regulations, including KRS Chapter 13B, in adjudicating these types of matters. Everyone throughout the process is held to 22261914.v1, a standard that requires all evidence to be in writing and any testimony subject to cross examination due to KRS Chapter 13B. For that reason, in this and so many other matters, those that have facts or information have to put their evidence – not opinions but evidence, in writing with a signature and be willing to have it reviewed, verified, and cross-examined. That is a challenge for our Association in so many cases but is the standard that we must legally adhere to in our efforts to apply the membership's wishes, as well as the regulations, as approved by the General Assembly.”
Fields said the enhanced monitoring will be beneficial to Bowling Green – and perhaps other school districts in the state.
“We are very used to dealing with the non-resident enrollment and tracking all this information, but we can create a better model,” Fields said. “I think we can create a model that will not just be helpful for us as a school district, because it is a lot to keep up with, but it will help other districts as well.
“We are going to have a committee that is going to be headed by our director of personnel – who is not connected with athletics – and some coaches and others on there to oversee it and do a monthly review. If there are new enrollees or we have new coaches hired we will make sure we don’t have any conflicts there. I think it would be a good system for us to follow, but also a blueprint for others.”
Fields said Bowling Green is ready to move forward now that the investigation is completed.
“I think the other thing to note is there were no issues or improprieties by any of our basketball coaches, from coach Sherrill to any of his staff, our athletic staff, AD or principal,” Fields said. ‘No one was identified as breaking any rules in that manner. That was encouraging too. We want to make sure our boys’ basketball staff, the athletic administration, school administration did not do anything inappropriate, so we were glad the KHSAA acknowledged that.
“This was the 2016-17 school year with a pandemic and a natural disaster in between, so it feels like a decade ago. But it also acknowledges those coaches, but most importantly those players on that team earned that state championship. One of them right now (Terry Taylor) has an NBA contract. D’Angelo (Wilson) was an FCS All-American at Austin Peay and Kyran (Jones) has been an all-conference player at Georgetown. We had some outstanding young men on that team, so I am just proud they will continue to be honored as state champions.”