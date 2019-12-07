The Bowling Green girls’ basketball team used a late kick to down Barren County 64-51 in the State Farm 14th District vs. 15th District Challenge at Bowling Green High School on Saturday.
Bowling Green (3-0) outscored the Trojanettes 16-4 over the final five minutes to earn the win in a rematch of last year’s Region 4 championship, won by Barren County.
“We knew it would be tough on a back-to-back (night),” Bowling Green coach Calvin Head said. “We had a hard-fought win against Owensboro Catholic last night. That is a really good basketball team. We have a lot of respect for Barren County. They are well-coached. They play hard. They are very disciplined, very structured.
“As a group, I thought we pulled together and did a very good job.”
Barren County (2-1), coming off a come-from-behind win against South Warren on Friday, came roaring out of the gates – building a 17-6 lead less than five minutes in.
Bowling Green got a spark from the bench, with 6-foot-2 sophomore LynKaylah James imposing her size in the paint with seven points to trim the deficit to 18-16 after one quarter.
James continued to make an impact, scoring 15 points in the half – including two free throws with 37 seconds left to lift the Lady Purples to a 31-29 halftime lead.
“There is kind of a love-hate relationship going on,” Head said of James. “I coach her pretty hard and it’s for stuff like that. This is three games in a row that she’s done that.”
Barren County got a 3-pointer from Eve Jackson to open the second half, but Bowling Green answered with seven straight to regain a 38-32 lead.
The Trojanettes tied the score 42-all late in the third, but James hit two free throws to give BG a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
The Trojanettes stayed within striking distance – with Taylor Harlow’s two free throws making the score 48-47 with a little over five minutes left. Bowling Green answered with an 11-0 run to put the game away, with the Trojanettes unable to get closer than 10 in the final two minutes.
Raven Ennis led Barren County with 13 points, while Macy Lockhart and Karleigh Delk added 10 points each. Barren County shot 35.7 percent for the game – 3-for-13 from the 3-point line – and was 3-for-10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
“We weren’t hitting as many shots as we have been hitting,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “I don’t want to put it off on fatigue, but maybe we were a little bit tired. That’s something on us. We have to make our practices a little bit harder.
“We were coming off a tough game last night, but I know Bowling Green was too. We just missed some shots. Usually our offense can kind of fuel our defense a little bit better. I don’t think we ever got in the flow of things.”
James had 22 points and eight rebounds to pace Bowling Green.
“I’m privileged to play and I think we did good this time against Barren County,” James said.
Keyozdon Jones added 16 points, while Saniyah Shelton finished with 12 points for the Lady Purples.
Bowling Green hosts Muhlenberg County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Barren County will host Monroe County at 6 p.m. Friday.
BCHS 18 11 13 9 - 51
BGHS 16 15 14 19 - 64
BC – Ennis 13, Lockhart 10, Delk 10, Jackson 8, Bertram 5, Murphy 3, Harlow 2.
BG – James 22, Jones 16, Shelton 12, Gray 7, Tisdale 6, Gurley 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.