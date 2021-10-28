RUSSELLVILLE -- It was a historic moment for the Bowling Green volleyball team in Thursday’s 3-1 (26-28, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19) win over Greenwood for the Region 4 tournament championship at Russellville High School.
Playing in the third region championship in franchise history, Bowling Green (31-6) finally broke through to complete a perfect 16-0 season against Region 4 opponents and claim the first region title in program history.
“It’s awesome,” BG senior hitter Charli Hodges said. “It’s an amazing feeling because we’ve worked towards this for the entirety of this program’s history. It feels great.”
Bowling Green coach Tim Sharp said he was incredibly proud of his team.
“I can’t say enough about how hard they have worked,” Sharp said. “They really deserved this. They really, truly deserve everything that they are feeling right now.”
To get the program’s first region title, Bowling Green had to get past a Greenwood team that entered Thursday as the three-time defending champion and 2-0 against the Lady Purples all-time in region championships.
Greenwood (22-16) was able to claim the first set despite a late charge by Bowling Green. The Lady Purples trailed 24-22, but fought off three set points to surge in front 25-24. An Aubrey Packer kill kept Greenwood alive and the Lady Gators scored three of the next four points to secure the first set.
Bowling Green responded in a big way in the next two sets.
Hodges had six kills in the set as BG jumped out 4-1 and steadily pulled away. An 8-2 surge in the third set pushed the lead to 20-13 and Greenwood was unable to get closer than five points in the rest of the set.
“A trait that they have that no Bowling Green team has had before is they can take a punch and they can turn back around and regroup and refocus,” Sharp said.
Greenwood and Bowling Green went back and forth in the fourth set, before BG scored four straight to move in front 19-14. Greenwood was able to fight off two match points late before Bowling Green closed it out with a kill by Kelci Morrison - setting off a huge celebration.
“It was amazing,” BG junior hitter Lily-Kate Carver said. “We all felt great about what we just accomplished because we hadn’t done that before at Bowling Green High.”
Hodges led the way for Bowling Green with 18 kills
“She was in a zone,” Sharp said. “I am so proud of that kid. She came in focused. She put the team on her back and said, ‘Let’s go.’ ”
Amirra Bailey added 11 kills and Carver finished with 10 kills.
Packer led Greenwood with 14 kills and 20 digs, while Sophia Watterson had 34 assists.
“Their offense was outstanding tonight,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “We are a little overmatched at the net when their offense is running (like that). I give them all the credit. That was the best I have seen their offense all year long and they did it at the right time. It’s a great match by Bowling Green.”
Whittinghill added he was proud of the way his team came together this year after losing a season class that included Katie Howard, now a member of the WKU volleyball team.
“I love this group,” Whittinghill said. “We graduated a really good senior class. For them to come together, undersized, I thought they played great. They really did a good job.”
Bowling Green advances to host Region 3 champion Daviess County in the opening round of the state tournament on Monday at 7 p.m. Bowling Green beat Daviess County 3-0 on Aug. 26 at Bowling Green High School.
“We are looking forward to having one more game at home, bringing everybody in and seeing what we can do,” Hodges said.