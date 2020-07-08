The Bowling Green Warriors will remain independent, at least for this season.
The high school program, which played eight-man football in past seasons as Bowling Green Christian Academy, had previously intended to play an independent schedule after five years as a member of the Middle Tennessee Athletic Conference (MTAC).
That remains the plan, even following last month's announcement of the merger between Bowling Green Christian Academy and Anchored Christian School to form Legacy Christian Academy, a new P-12 school located in Bowling Green.
The Warriors are now known as the Bowling Green Warriors, without a formal school affiliation and will play this coming season as a high school-level club team.
"Right now, we're keeping options open with the focus on having a team, building a program for the players and really playing some competitive football for high school athletes that are looking for that opportunity that they might not have or may be delayed in having with their normal school," Warriors assistant coach Todd Allison said.
As a club team, the Warriors offer a potential alternative to players at area schools who may not choose or be able to compete for their own school's program. The Warriors have traditionally been a mix of mostly home-school and public school students eager to compete in a team sport.
"We're seeing players come from some of the local big public schools," Allison said. "We're seeing a lot of home-school kids and people that are still looking for some organized sports as club sports are in question or high school sports are in question. So it's been a bit of a unique mishmash of really all types, sizes and levels of high school athletes that are looking to play."
With uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that threatens to potentially delay or even cancel the Kentucky High School Athletic Association football season for public schools and with many area private schools not offering football, Allison said the Warriors offer another possibility to play this year.
"There's still a lot of undecided public schools in the area," Allison said. "A lot of the programs are still questioning when or if they'll even have a program, where our decision and our league gives us the flexibility that we are committed to having a season. And also it gives us the flexibility amidst this COVID crisis that we're actually able to then bring in other students that can still stay in their home school and still go play competitive high school football."
Under head coach Don Brown, the Warriors have a full 10-game schedule this season. The team practices and has home games scheduled at WKU’s Hattie L. Preston Intramural Sports Complex on Industrial Drive. This year, the team has eight home games on the slate starting with a home matchup against the Tennessee Heat on Aug. 21.
Many of the programs the Warriors will face are familiar old foes from the MTAC, although as an independent the program will have the potential of playing in the eight-man NHFA National Tournament (Nov. 13-16) in Panama City Beach, Fla.
"There's some very competitive teams, and really it just kind of runs the gamut of really big guys that you'd see at 11-man, 5A schools all the way down to anybody that wants to put the pads on and put the work in," Allison said. "It's still eight-man football. Eight-man is still a lot of fun, it gives us a lot flexibility on plays and also gives us a lot of flexibility in terms of what that roster looks like."
Allison said the team is looking to boost its roster numbers slightly from last season, when the Warriors had about 15 players. This season, the team would like to have around 20 players.
"At this point, we're really trying to focus on around 20," Allison said. "With eight-man, we have a lot more flexibility with just fewer players on the team. There are limitations on how many can be on the sidelines – I believe it's 30."
There is a $450 fee to play for the Warriors, although Allison said the program offers fundraiser possibilities to bring that price down for players.
The Warriors are set to open practice Aug. 4. For more information, contact head coach Don Brown at 270-392-9746.
"It really gives the entire community a great, flexible way to play competitive athletics in a way that is aligned with any guidelines – keeping safe practices at hand, and ultimately just having a lot of fun doing it," Allison said. "Especially when there's been a lot of uncertainty in this world, it's good to come back to good old sports and getting down to building character with it within these players."
