The Bowling Green swimming and diving team made it 16 straight region titles, claiming the overall championship following the final day of the Region 2 swimming and diving meet at Owensboro Healthpark.
Bowling Green finished with a combined score of 918 points, besting runner-up South Warren. The Spartans finished with 862 points.
Bowling Green won the boys' region title with 525 points. South Warren was second with 359 points, while Greenwood was third with 319 points.
South Warren won the girls' region title with 503 points. Bowling Green was second with 459 points, while Greenwood was third with 291 points.
Greenwood’s Luke Shourds and South Warren’s Drew Wolfram during the boys' meet on Thursday.
Shourds picked up wins in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke and joined Landon Babstidner, Canaan Timberlake and Sam Humble to win the 200 medley relay.
Wolfram earned wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and joined Logan Hughes, Cody Ell and Ethan Luis to win the 400 free relay. Wolfram, Hughes, Ell and Peyton Black also finished second in the 200 free relay.
Bowling Green’s Phillip Khenner won the 200 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay team with Grady Sine, Mei Fukushima and Ethan Taylor. Khenner, Fukushima, Taylor and Cooper Correa finished second in the 400 free relay and Khenner was runner-up in the 100 free.
Fukushima won the 200 individual medley, while Babstidner won the 500 free.
Bowling Green’s Correa, Sine, Cooper Reynolds and Cole Renfrow finished second in the 200 medley relay.
Other runners-up included Hughes in the 200 IM, Ell in the 50 free, Black in the 100 fly, Luis in the 500 free, Taylor in the 100 breast and Allen County-Scottsville’s Tad Koltin Taylor in the 200 free.
The top two finishers in each event automatically advance to next week’s sub-state.
Seven other qualifiers in each event will be determined following the completion of all the region meets.