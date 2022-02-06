The Bowling Green swimming and diving team claimed its 17th straight title at the Region 2 Championships on Sunday at the Owensboro Healthpark.
Bowling Green finished with a combined score of 843, besting runner-up South Warren. The Spartans finished with 728 points.
In the boys’ team scores, Bowling Green finished first with 388 points while South Warren was second with 341 points. In the girls’ team scores, Bowling Green was first with 455 points, with South Warren second (387 points) and Greenwood third (238) points.
Several local swimmers won multiple region titles.
Greenwood's Sarah Zoellner won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly. Zoellner joined Amelia Matzke, Kennedy Clark and Mia Usinger to win the 200-yard freestyle relay, while finishing second in the 200-yard medley relay.
Butler County’s Mattie Smith won the 200-yard free and 500-yard freestyle.
On the boys’ side, Bowling Green's Phillip Khenner won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. Khenner also joined Cooper Reynolds, Cooper Neal and Cooper Correa to finish second in the 200-yard medley relay and Reynolds, Correa and Andrew Cook to finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
South Warren’s Drew Wolfram won the 100-yard fly and the 100-yard backstroke. Wolfram joined Ethan Luis, Cody Eli and Peyton Black to win the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard medley relay.
Greenwood's Landon Babstibner won the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle.
Other local individual winners included Eli in the boys' 50-yard freestyle, South Warren's Sarah McGuinness in the girls' 100-yard backstroke and South Warren's Hannah Gardner in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke.
Local runner-up finishers included South Warren's Maddi Barbee in the girls' 200-yard free and the girls' 100-yard backstroke, Greenwood's Jose Verduzco in the boys' 200-yard free and boys' 500-yard freestyle, Matzke in the girls' 200-yard individual medley, Luis in the boys' 200-yard individual medley, South Warren's Maddie Osmun in the girls' 50-yard freestyle, Black in the boys' 100-yard fly, South Warren's Selynna Metcalfe in the girls' 100-yard freestyle, Reynolds in the boys' 100 yard-freestyle and the boys' 100-yard backstroke, South Warren's Hannah Andrews in the girls' 500-yard freestyle and Neal in the 100-yard breaststroke.
In relays, South Warren's McGuinness, Gardner, Metcalfe and Osmun won the girls’ 200-yard medley relay while Bowling Green's Carlie Bowen, Sophie Morris, Paige Wierson and Maggie Morris won the girls’ 400-yard relay.
South Warren's Brian Bosse, Izuru Nakano, Eli Jones and Lari Skeric finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
In diving, Bowling Green’s Aidan Shy finished first in the boys’ division while Bowling Green’s Molly Morton finished second in the girls’ division.
The top two finishers in each race advance to the state meet, with at-large bids determined after all region tournaments are completed.
The state meet will begin on Saturday with the diving events at the Falling Springs Center in Versailles, with all swim events scheduled to begin on Feb. 18 at the Lancaster Aquatic Center at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.