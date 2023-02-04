The Bowling Green swimming and diving team claimed its 18th straight title at the Region 2 Championships on Saturday at Owensboro Healthpark.
Bowling Green finished with 845 points to win the combined title. South Warren was second with 664 points, while Daviess County was third with 500 points.
In the boys’ standings, Bowling Green finished with 380 points. South Warren was second with 291 points. In the girls’ standings, Bowling Green was first with 465 points while South Warren was second with 373 points.
“It all started (Friday in the preliminaries),” BG coach Dee Wilkins said. “We had a lot of people step up. We got a lot of people into the top eight and it was able to put us in good position (to win the region).”
Several local swimmers won multiple region titles.
Bowling Green’s Cooper Reynolds was first in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke and was joined by Cooper Neal, Warren Woodall and Alfonso Verduzco to win the 200-yard medley relay.
South Warren’s Cody Ell finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly and was joined by Lari Skeric, Eli Jones and Brian Bosse to finish first in the 400-yard freestyle. Bosse, Jones, Ell and Lari Skeric finished second in the 200-yard medley relay.
Greenwood’s Landon Badstibner finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle.
On the girls’ side, South Warren’s Maddi Barbee was first in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. She joined Siera Metcalfe, Sarah McGuiness and Maddie Osmun to win the 200-yard medley relay.
Greenwood’s Sarah Zoellner finished first in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard fly and joined Amelia Matzke, Maddie Boyer and Mia Usinger to finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Boys’ individual winners included Bosse in the 200-yard individual medley and Jones in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Girls’ individual winners included Matzke in the 50-yard freestyle, Osmun in the 100-yard freestyle and South Warren’s Hannah Andrews in the 500-yard freestyle.
Bowling Green’s Carlie Bowen, Sophie Morris, Paige Wierson and Maggie Morris finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Boys’ individual runner-ups included Veruzco in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, Neal in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke and Woodall in the 100-yard backstroke.
Neal, Hamilton Gover, Owen Renfrow and Tristan Griffin finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, while Allen County-Scottsville’s Kash Taylor, Ryan Wolfe, Houston Porter and Aaron Shain finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Girls’ individual runner-ups included Bowen in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, Wierson in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke, Matzke in the 100-yard fly, Osmun in the 50-yard freestyle, McGuinness in the 100-yard backstroke and Bowling Green’s Riley Crowe in the 500-yard freestyle.
In diving, Bowling Green’s Molly Morton finished first in the girls’ division.
The top two finishers in each race advance to the state meet, with at-large bids determined after all region tournaments are completed.
The state meet will take place at the Lancaster Aquatic Center at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, with the diving events scheduled to begin on Feb. 16 and all swim events scheduled to begin on Feb. 17.