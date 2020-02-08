OWENSBORO – Bowling Green swimming and diving coach Dee Wilkins admits that the team's run of region success has come with a little bit of pressure.
The success continued at Saturday's Region 2 championship at Owensboro Healthpark, with Bowling Green making it 15 straight region titles.
BG finished with a combined score of 994.5 points, besting runner-up South Warren (656) and Greenwood, which finished third with 606 points.
"We just kind of start playing with the lineup at the beginning of the season and see how we can somehow squeeze another one," Wilkins said. "It's turned out all right so far."
The Lady Purples claimed the girls' team title with 449.5 points. South Warren was second with 332 points, while Greenwood finished third with 330 points.
"On the girls' side, we didn't have a lot of first, second or thirds, but we had a lot of fillers in there that stepped up and scored for us," Wilkins said. "That was the key for us – our depth on the girls' side."
Senior Lilly Morris anchored the girls' team with a pair of individual wins and part of the 400-yard freestyle relay win.
Morris won the 100 butterfly in a time of 57.35 seconds – edging Greenwood's Sarah Zoellner – and beat South Warren's Madison Bush in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.59.
She joined Lilly Malloy, Lucy Lowe and Carlie Bowen to win the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:48.30. Greenwood's team of Maiah Cisco, Leah Witcher, Lily Simpson and Mia Usinger was second.
"It felt really good (to continue the streak)," Morris said. "Every year, our coaches put a lot of pressure on us saying that it is definitely going to be a close one, but winning it again felt really good. To be a part of four years of this tradition felt really good."
On the boys' side, the lone winner among Bowling Green swimmers came in the 200 medley relay with Grady Sine, Ethan Taylor, Mei Fukushima and Phillip Khenner winning in a time of 1:39.84 – 0.15 seconds better than Greenwood's Landon Badstibner, Canaan Timberlake, Luke Shourds and Sam Humble.
Wilkins said it was his team's depth that was the difference Saturday.
"We are a young team on the boys' side," Wilkins said. "We are only losing two seniors. The young guys came in and stepped up – getting in that top eight. You get three or four in the top eight all the time, it is hard to outrun them. That is how we handled this year. We may not have a superstar in every race, but by God we are going to score where we could."
Shourds and South Warren's Neal Wolfram enjoyed record-setting days in Saturday's regional.
Wolfram won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:39.46, then proceeded to shatter his record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:31.11 – more than eight seconds better than the region record he set last year. Khenner was runner-up in both races.
"I thought I was going fast, just because of where everyone else was," Wolfram said. "When I had an idea of where I was, I was expecting a good swim but nothing like what I saw when I touched the wall. I was super excited about that."
Wolfram was also part of a pair of region record relay swims – joining brother Drew, Logan Hughes and Cody Ell to win the 200 freestyle relay in region record time of 1:28.68. The quartet capped the day with a region record time of 3:14.40 in the 400 freestyle relay. Bowling Green's Sine, Taylor, Jonathan Knight and Will Reynolds was second in the 200 relay with Khenner, Fukushima, Cooper Correa and Nate Stein finishing second in the 400 relay.
"I'm super happy with how everything went," Neal Wolfram said. "Both our relays got region records. That was a big goal we had coming in, so I was super happy to do that."
Shourds set region record times of 20.90 in the 50 freestyle (20.90) and 100 breaststroke (56.51). Taylor was second in the breaststroke.
"In the 50, my goal was to go under 21, so when I got that I was super hype," Shourds said. "In the 100 breast, I am friends with (former record holder Michael Hampel). I will probably text him about this. I feel really honored to get that record from him."
Other winners Saturday included South Warren's Logan Hughes in the 200 individual medley (1:57.78), Drew Wolfram in the 100 butterfly (51.51) and Greenwood's Sarah Zoellner in the 200 individual medley (2:15.80).
Runner-ups included Fukushima in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Drew Wolfram in the 100 backstroke, Maddie Osmun in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Greenwood's Allison Zinobile in the 200 freestyle and Butler County's Mattie Smith in the 500 freestyle.
South Warren's Osmun, Madison Bush, Hannah Gardner and Selynna Metcalfe finished second in the girls' 200 medley relay while Greenwood's Zoellner, Zinobile, Cisco and Anne Elizabeth Zoellner finished second in 200 freestyle relay.
Bowling Green’s Connor Twyman won the boys’ 1-meter diving event earlier in the week, with Bowling Green’s Drew Law finishing second. In girls’ diving, Bowling Green’s Rachel Harwood finished second.
The top two finishers in each event qualify for the state meet, which will begin Feb. 20 in Lexington, with more at-large berths to the state meet to be determined after all region meets are completed.
