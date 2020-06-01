Bowling Green's Reed Richey took home first-place honors in the boys' 12-14 division at Bluegrass Golf Tour Jr Series tournament played Sunday at Griffin Gate Golf Course in Lexington.
Richey, a rising freshman for the Purples, fired a two-round total of 4-over par 76 to win his divisions by eight strokes.
The Jr Series returns to action Tuesday at Oxmoor Country Club in Louisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.