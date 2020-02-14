Warren Central's Dre Boyd and Barren County's Elizabeth Bertram were honored Friday as the Region 4 Players of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.
Boyd, a senior guard, is averaging team highs of 18 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Dragons.
Bertram, a senior guard, leads the Trojanettes in scoring with 20.4 points per game this season.
Boyd becomes a candidate for Kentucky Mr. Basketball, while Bertram advances as a candidate for Kentucky Miss Basketball.
Barren County's Warren Cunningham was named the Region 4 Boys' Coach of the Year. Russell County's Brett Blankenship was named the Region 4 Girls' Coach of the Year.
