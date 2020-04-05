While his prep career is still on hold, Warren Central senior guard Dre Boyd decided to lock up his future plans announcing on Instagram on Sunday that he has committed to play for John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill.
Boyd told the Daily News he decided to make his decision now while the Dragons still wait to see if the KHSAA Boys' Sweet 16, postponed last month due the cornavirus pandemic, will be rescheduled.
He said he opted to make this decision after talking with Warren Central coach William Unseld and added he isn't sure when he will officially sign.
"I am excited to get up there, get started, get to work and see what's next," Boyd said to the Daily News in a phone interview.
Boyd was the Region 4 player of the year and is a Mr. Basketball finalist, helping lead Warren Central to a third straight region title. He averaged 18 points a game and 7.6 rebounds and was named to the all-tournament team in the Region 4 and District 14 Tournaments.
He joins one of the top programs in junior college. The Vols have produced nine All Americans and over 40 NCAA Division I players with multiple NJCAA top-25 finishes in the last decade. John A. Logan finished this season 27-5.
"I've seen that they have sent multiple players off to big schools," Boyd said. "This past year they sent a player to the NBA, so anything is possible going there."
