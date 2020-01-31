Facing the prospect of getting swept by Bowling Green in the regular season and falling back behind the Purples in the District 14 standings, the Warren Central boys' basketball team needed a spark during Friday's game at Warren Central High School.
Senior guard Dre Boyd answered the call. Boyd scored 25 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, helping Warren Central rally from nine down to beat Bowling Green 61-55. With the win, Warren Central (15-6 overall, 5-1 District 14) regained the top spot in the district standings while avenging a loss to BG on Jan. 20. The loss snapped the Purples' 15-game win streak.
"To me, (Boyd) is the best player in the region," Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "It's as simple as that. When he gets going, it's hard to stop him.
"We just challenged him at halftime, 'Be the person you are supposed to be,' because in the first half he wasn't."
Bowling Green (18-4, 4-2) had its way with the Dragons in a 79-62 win 11 days ago. The Purples looked to be headed to another victory after a strong first half before Boyd led the second-half charge.
The Purples came out hot, hitting six 3-pointers in the first half and using a 12-0 second-quarter run to build a 33-20 advantage. The Dragons were able to stem the tied, trimming the deficit to 33-24 by halftime before Boyd went to work.
The senior guard scored 20 of the Dragons' 23 points in the third quarter – pulling Warren Central within 48-47 heading into the fourth quarter.
"In the locker room (at halftime) you could tell the team was down," Boyd said. "I just had to find something to do to get us back in the game."
The Dragons had three chances to take the lead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter before finally breaking through when Tay Smith's steal and emphatic dunk gave Warren Central a 49-48 lead with 5:42 remaining.
"Even though they weren't making the plays, I could still see in their eyes that they were in it," Unseld said. "I knew if we kept getting stops that eventually we were going to get a basket. Tay was huge with the steal and the dunk. That took us to another level."
Warren Central never trailed again. Bowling Green was able to hang around until a 6-0 spurt in the final minute pushed Warren Central's advantage to 60-53 with 34.7 seconds left. The Purples got two free throws from Conner Cooper to cut the deficit to five, but Kobe Brents split a pair of free throws to ice the game.
Boyd was the only Dragon to score in double figures. Smith finished with eight points and nine rebounds. Unseld also credited senior Jessie Wright, who missed about a month – including the Jan. 20 meeting – with an ankle injury, for his play on both ends of the court.
"People don't understand how important he is for us," Unseld said. "He might not score a lot, but he is our grit. He talks on defense. He's our leader. He's the one that got them in here at halftime. He allows Dre to guard different people and he made big plays down the stretch. He was big for us tonight."
Wright said he was happy to play a part in the win.
"It feels good (to be back)," Wright said. "I love helping the team as much as I can – any way possible. All I care about is the (win). It's not about me."
Turner Buttry led the Purples with 17 points. Isaiah Mason added 11 points and Cooper finished with 10 points.
"I thought Dre was really good in the second half," Bowling Green coach Derrick Clubb said. "It was the perfect storm tonight. As soon as he got it going, we struggled offensively. That's a credit to them. They did a great job defensively. They played really well tonight.
"Our focus is always to keep getting better every day because once you get in the 14th District Tournament you are playing one of the better teams in the region. I don't care who it is. You want to play your best game then. We will learn from this. We will watch film and we will try to improve."
Bowling Green will host Allen County-Scottsville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Warren Central plays at Christian County at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
BGHS 19 14 15 7 – 55
WCHS 16 8 23 14 – 61
BG - Buttry 17, Mason 11, Cooper 10, Huddleston 9, Banks 8.
WC - Boyd 29, Smith 8, Brents 7, Wright 6, Barbee 5, Muleka 4, K. Lawrence 2.
Bowling Green 58, Warren Central 22
The Lady Purples used a stifling defense to remain perfect in district play and earn at least a share of the regular season district crown.
Bowling Green (18-5 overall, 6-0 District 14) forced 24 turnovers, while Warren Central (7-15, 2-3) shot 8-for-46 from the field.
"Down the stretch, we are just trying to play the best we can," BG coach Calvin Head said. "I thought we were really good defensively. We went back and watched the film (from the last meeting two weeks ago). They kind of exposed some things – driving into the lane. I thought we took some of those gaps away, rebounded the ball well and was able to get out in transition."
The Lady Purples never trailed – scoring the first seven points and eventually leading 35-10 by halftime. The lead grew to as many as 38 points in the second half.
Keyozdon Jones led Bowling Green with 21 points, while LynKaylah James added 12 points.
"We've been keeping up with (Warren Central) and saw they had a big win against South Warren," Jones said. "We knew we had to come in and play defense and try to speed the game up a lot more."
Taelor Leach led the Lady Dragons with seven points.
Warren Central hosts Clinton County at 11 a.m. Saturday. Bowling Green will play at South Warren at 6 p.m.
BGHS 16 19 16 7 – 58
WCHS 4 6 5 7 – 22
BG - Jones 21, James 12, Huskey 5, Bailey 5, Gurley 5, Tisdale 4, Shelton 4, Fugate 2.
WC - Leach 7, Johnson 5, Ray 4, Lewis 2, Conner 2, Robinson 1, Whitfield 1.
