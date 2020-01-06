The Warren Central boys’ basketball team didn’t need much motivation heading into Monday’s Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament game against Allen County-Scottsville.
Even if Warren Central needed it, the Dragons didn’t have much time to think about it.
Playing for the fourth time in five days, including back-to-back losses, the Dragons rode a 28-point night from senior Dre Boyd to cruise past the Patriots 84-62 – avenging a pair of losses to Allen County last season.
“We never even talked about it,” Warren Central coach William Unseld said. “We watched film, had a shootaround, but we never talked about last year.
“I was proud of the way they responded. We’ve been in some really good games. We’ve lost four games by a total of 10 points to some really good basketball teams. I’m tickled with where we are at because I see how much better we are going to get.”
While it wasn’t talked about, Boyd admitted the two losses to ACS last season – including one in the inaugural 2A tournament - was on the Dragons' minds.
“We knew to come out and play like they were any other team because we knew we lost to them twice last year,” Boyd said. “There was really nothing for coach to tell us because we already owed them from last year.”
It didn’t take long for Warren Central (8-4) to take control, with Boyd helping the Dragons quickly build a double-digit advantage.
The senior scored 12 points in the first quarter, including a personal 9-0 run that helped Warren Central build a 19-6 lead five minutes in.
Allen County-Scottsville scored six straight to pull within seven, but Warren Central answered with its own 6-0 run and the lead was back to 26-12 early in the second period.
The Dragons, and Boyd, continued to control the momentum. Boyd finished the half with 19 points, but it was a 3-pointer by Tresor Nishimwe at the horn that gave WC a 41-26 halftime advantage.
“We’ve been preaching to (Boyd) about being more aggressive,” Unseld said. “He’s been too unselfish, passing it more than we want him too. We’re trying to put it on his shoulders. When he is going, everybody else is getting wide open shots.”
Boyd cooled off a bit in the second half, but Warren Central’s lead remained comfortable.
The Dragons' lead grew to 21 points midway through the third and WCHS led by as much as 24 in the fourth, with Unseld emptying the benches for the final minutes.
Tayton Smith added 14 points for the Dragons, while Kamden Lawrence finished with 12 points.
“It was good to see them focused, especially after losing back-to-back battles,” Unseld said. “We lost one with 0.1 of a second left and they didn’t hang their heads. I was happy with them. We are going to take tomorrow off, trying to get our legs under us, practice Wednesday and try to get ready for Thursday.”
Jax Cooper led Allen County-Scottsville (7-6) with 13 points. Michael Smith had 12 points, while Owen Stamper and Mason Shirley added 10 points each.
Warren Central will play at Warren East at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday before facing either Franklin-Simpson or Hart County in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 championship game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Franklin-Simpson.
Allen County-Scottsville hosts Glasgow at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
ACSHS 12 14 14 22 - 62
WCHS 24 17 19 24 - 84
ACS – Cooper 13, Smith 12, Shirley 10, Stamper 10, Bow 5, Ford 5, McIntyre 5, Coffee 2.
WC – Boyd 28, Smith 14, K. Lawrence 12, Muleka 8, Nishimwe 5, J. Lawrence 5, Barbee 4, Brents 3, Gaines 3, Floyd 2.
Warren Central 37, Allen County-Scottsville 28, Girls
The Lady Dragons used a fourth-quarter surge to pull away and snap a nine game losing streak to the Lady Patriots. It was the program’s first win against ACS since Feb. 15, 2011.
With the victory Warren Central advances to the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 championship game on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Franklin-Simpson.
No one led by more than three points until early in the fourth quarter, when Taelor Leach’s bucket made the score 28-24. It was the start of a 9-0 run by the Lady Dragons, with Leach’s layup with 59 seconds remaining pushing the advantage to 35-24.
Allen County-Scottsville (2-10) got as close as seven with 30 seconds left, but was unable to get any closer.
“It was fun just playing with my team, working together and getting our second win in a row,” Leach said.
Leach led Warren Central (5-9) with 12 points and seven rebounds. La Auhnni Lewis and Krisheana Johnson had eight points each for the Lady Dragons.
Allison Meador led Allen County-Scottsville with seven points. The Lady Patriots shot 29 percent and committed 25 turnovers, leading to 22 points for the Lady Dragons.
“I thought our press was pretty good tonight,” Warren Central coach Joe Hood said. “They are getting better at it. I think that is what kind of killed us (early) in the year.
“We are excited about playing in the 2A sectional championship, but we are more excited about getting our district schedule started off here.”
Warren Central will play at Warren East at 6 p.m., the first of two meetings in a three-day span. The two schools will meet again in Saturday’s 2A, Section 2 championship game.
Allen County-Scottsville will host Glasgow at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
ACSHS 10 4 8 6 - 28
WCHS 11 4 11 11 - 37
ACS – Meador 7, Cook 6, Carter 5, McReynolds 3, Bullington 3, Tuttle 2, Steenbergen 2.
WC – Leach 12, Lewis 8, Johnson 8, Ray 6, Conner 2, Robinson 1.
