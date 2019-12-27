Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG LATE TONIGHT... OBSERVATIONS AND WEBCAMS FROM BOWLING GREEN AND SCOTTSVILLE HAVE INDICATED PATCHES OF DENSE FOG LATE THIS EVENING. WHILE NOT WIDESPREAD, THE FOG MAY LIMIT VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE FOR A BRIEF TIME. VISIBILITY IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE DURING THE PRE-DAWN HOURS OF SATURDAY. TRAVELERS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION AND REDUCE SPEED IN AREAS OF FOG. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS IN FOGGY AREAS.