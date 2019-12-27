Dre Boyd tallied 16 points to lead Warren Central to a 90-52 boys’ basketball win over Lewis County on Friday in the Ashland Invitational.
Tresor Nishimwe added 15 points and Tayton Smith chipped in with 13 for the Dragons.
Warren Central (5-1) continues play in the Ashland Invitational on Saturday against host Ashland.
Russellville 74, Beth Haven 69
Devan Kimbrough scored 23 points to pace host Russellville to a 74-69 win over Beth Haven on Friday in the Roy’s Bar-B-Que/1st Southern National Bank Classic.
Girls
South Warren 66, Fairdale 18
Karson Deaton paced the host Spartans with 14 points in Friday’s 66-18 win over Fairdale in the FNB Holiday Bash.
Taylor Enlow and Gracie Hodges added 12 points each for South Warren, which also earned a 57-44 win over Christian County in the tournament Friday.
South Warren (8-5) will face Graves County on Saturday in the tournament.
Thomas Nelson 63, Warren East 50
Warren East’s Caroline Forrester tallied a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds in the Lady Raiders’ 63-50 loss to Thomas Nelson on Friday in the Kysports.tv Girls Christmas Classic at Caverna.
Lucy Patterson led Warren East (5-3) with 17 points.
The Lady Raiders face St. Francis in the tournament Saturday.
Glasgow 63, Green County 27
Ashanti Gore and Anzley Adwell each tallied a double-double as Glasgow rolled to a 63-27 win over Green County on Friday in the Banker Hardwood Classic at Russell County.
Gore finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Adwell totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Dynasti Page added 15 points on five 3-pointers for Glasgow (6-2), which returns to action Saturday in the Classic.
Bullitt Central 56, Allen County-Scottsville 54
Host Allen County-Scottsville dropped a 56-54 overtime decision to Bullitt Central on Friday in the South Central Bank-Halton Classic.
Chloe Cook scored 18 points to lead the Lady Patriots. Allison Meador added 17 points and seven rebounds for ACS (2-5), which will face Grayson County in the tournament Saturday.
Bowling Green 53, Greenbrier (Tenn.) 27
Bowling Green rolled to a 53-27 win over Greenbrier (Tenn.) on Friday in the Kenwood Zaxby’s Holiday Tournament in Clarksville, Tenn.
Bowling Green (8-3) continues play in the tournament on Saturday.
Greenwood 53, Cumberland County 37
Host Greenwood picked up a pair of wins in the Lady Gator Holiday Classic on Friday.
The Lady Gators topped Cumberland County 53-37 after earlier beating Trimble County 55-41.
Greenwood (6-4) is back in action Jan. 4 at home against Logan County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.