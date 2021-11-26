DANVILLE -- A fantastic season ended for Logan County on Friday night against host Boyle County in the Class 4A state semifinals.
Plans for an even better sequel were already being formulated by Cougars coach Todd Adler, his staff and players following the 54-16 loss. With only five seniors lost from a team that exceeded most outside expectations, Logan County fully expects to be right back in the hunt for a state championship next year -- and Friday's game might have been in important step in the process.
Preparing and then playing against Boyle County -- a perennial power with nine state championships to its credit since 1999 -- gave the Cougars a chance to figuratively look under the hood of an ultra-successfull program. What they found Friday night was the Rebels are fast and strong, and don't make many mistakes.
"It's just a learning obstacle that we needed," Adler said. "You can never experience this until you get to a situation like this. It was very, very eye-opening to our kids to see the type of football that (Boyle County) plays. I think 14, 15 years in the past 22 years they've been in this moment and played in the championship. So we're going to take this experience, try to learn from it, try to take some things home and try to get better.
"We've got 19 (starters) coming back, so we're looking forward to next year and growing and building on that."
Boyle County (13-1) struck fast Friday, needing just two plays on offense to grab a 7-0 lead on Tommy Ziesmer's 36-yard touchdown run.
A second straight three-and-out possession by Logan County (10-4) gave the ball right back to the Rebels, and Avery Bodner's 3-yard TD run capped a six-play, 62-yard drive that doubled the lead.
The Cougars continued to go nowhere on offense, leading Adler to gamble on the next possession by faking a punt. It didn't work, as Boyle County stopped Logan's Wyatt Blake and took over at the Cougars' 21-yard line. Two plays later, Dalton Stone dashed to the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown run that pushed Boyle's lead to 21-0.
"They've got one of, if not the best, offenses in the state of Kentucky," Adler said. "We knew we had to try to take some gambles, try to take some shots and we kept shooting ourselves in the foot, getting behind the chains. That didn't work out the way we wanted it to, of course, but we tried it, it failed -- we gave it our best effort. We've just got to live with the results."
The Rebels kept on rolling in the first half, capping an 11-play, 85-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jagger Gillis that made it 28-0 with 6:37 left in the half.
Cole Lanter's interception of Davin Yates' pass gave the Rebels another short field on the next possession, and Bodner got his second score on a 23-yard TD run. The Cougars then turned it over again on their next play and Boyle instantly turned it into points when Will Alexander scooped up the loose ball on a fumble and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.
The Rebels added 10 more points in the second half before the Cougars broke through when Yates dashed 29 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Cade Johnson punched in a two-point conversion run.
After stopping Boyle on the next possession, Logan got the ball back once more and finished a six-play, 48-yard drive with Jesse Buchanan's 1-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion run to set the final score at 54-16.
"That's something we preach in our program is fight," Adler said. "No matter the score, no matter the game, no matter the time -- if you're on the field, you've got to fight. So was proud of our guys coming out in the second half, not giving up when the game was already over with and continuing to fight, continuing to put some points on the board and then get some stops."
Wyatt Blake finished with 52 rushing yards and Yates had 28 rushing and 44 passing yards on three completions -- all to Zane Batten.
Gillis was 7-of-8 passing for 93 yards. Avery Bodner had 49 yards to lead the Rebels, who outgained the Cougars 276-142 and forced three turnovers while not committing any.
Boyle County advances to face Johnson Central in the Class 4A state championship this coming Friday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
LCHS 0 0 0 16 -- 16
BCHS 21 23 10 0 -- 54
First quarter
BCHS -- Tommy Ziesmer 39 run (Jackson Smith kick), 9:01
BCHS -- Avery Bodner 3 run (Smith kick), 4:47
BCHS -- Dalton Stone 15 run (Smith kick), 2:33
Second quarter
BCHS -- Jagger Gillis 3 run (Smith kick), 6:37
BCHS -- Av. Bodner 23 run (Av. Bodner run), 3:39
BCHS -- Will Alexander 31 fumble return (Daulton Peetz pass from Cole Lanter), 3:00
Third quarter
BCHS -- Sage Dawson 14 run (Smith kick), 7:28
BCHS -- Smith 36 field goal, 0:45
Fourth quarter
LCHS -- Davin Yates 29 run (Cade Johnson run), 10:35
LCHS -- Jesse Buchanan 1 run (Buchanan run), 2:34