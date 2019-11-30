Boys' bball: Glasgow 63-58 over Barren County
Glasgow’s Nik Sorrell (left) drives against Barren County’s Cody Lane on Friday during the Scotties’ 63-58 win at Barren County High School.

 Bac Totrong/photo@bgdailynews.com

District 12

1. Butler County

14-11 last year

The Bears fell short of a return trip to the Region 3 Tournament, falling to Edmonson County in the district tournament. Senior Parker Rice returns to lead a young but experienced roster.

2. Edmonson County

12-18 last year

The Wildcats advanced to the region tournament last season and bring back two key contributors – Chaz Wilson and Dalton Decker – who look to make another run this year.

3. Grayson County

17-15 last year

Versatile senior guard Nolan Shartzer will look to lead the Cougars back to another district crown.

4. Whitesville Trinity

13-16 last year

The Raiders will need to replace three starters and two key reserves in order to contend for the district crown. Seniors Ethan Howard and Landon Hall are expected to lead the way.

District 13

1. Logan County

25-7 last year

The Cougars bring back a mix of talent and experience from a team that advanced to the region semifinals last season. Junior Anthony Woodard should lead the way, but seniors Dalton Thompson, Nathanial Vick, Dylan Basham and Jay Hardiman are also expected to contribute.

2. Franklin-Simpson

16-13 last year

The Wildcats started slow, but finished strong last season. Franklin will look to DeMarco Chatman and Andreyous Miller to build off that strong finish, with Dayveon Harris also expected to contribute.

3. Russellville

8-17 last year

The Panthers will have to replace one of the area’s top scorers from last year, Jacob Naylor, but do return five upperclassmen. Jaquis Todd will step in for Naylor, with Devan Kimbrough and Xavier Coleman among the players also expected to make an impact this season.

4. Todd County Central

5-24 last year

The Rebels ended the season losing 15 straight games and will have to replace leading scoring John Calvary. Senior wing Austin Rager will look to lead the way, with DJ Johnson also expected to contribute.

District 15

1. Glasgow

21-11 last year

The Scotties return plenty of talent from a team that has pushed Warren Central to the limit in the region tournament the last two seasons. Senior guard Nik Sorrell led Glasgow in scoring, but there are plenty of other options for the Scotties. Jaden Franklin returns from an injury, with Tucker Kirkpatrick, Chase Jones and Robert Kingery also returning.

2. Barren County

15-15 last year

The Trojans will try to bounce back after missing the region tournament last season. Top two scorers Will Bandy and Aden Nyekan are back, but Barren County will need more contributions to try to improve an offense that averaged less than 60 points a game last season.

3. Allen Co.-Scottsville

23-9 last year

The Patriots lose Brett Rippy, but return a lot of talent from a team that beat Warren Central twice in the regular season. Owen Stamper, Mason Shirley and Jax Cooper all played a part last season, with Charlie Calvert back after missing last year with an ACL injury.

4. Monroe County

11-15 last year

It will be a third coach in three seasons for the Falcons, who will have to replace leading scorer Chandler Clements. Seniors Grayson Rich and Jholdi Brooks will look to fill that void.

– Predicted order of finish according to Micheal Compton.

