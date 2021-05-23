Haylie Brasel had a big day at the plate Saturday in the Meade County Mighty May Matchup.
The freshman drove in a combined six runs between Warren East's two games – a 4-1 victory over Assumption and a 7-7, six-inning tie with Franklin County.
Against the Rockets, Brasel went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Maude Forrester drove in the other run for the Lady Raiders, and Emma Young, Addison Lee, Lucy Patterson, Harley Stringfield and Rylee Carter each tallied hits in the win.
Emma Markham picked up the complete-game victory in the circle, allowing one run on four hits and one walk in seven innings. She struck out 13 batters.
Brasel added another two hits and three RBIs in the draw with the Lady Flyers. Forrester went 2-for-3 in the game with a double and three RBIs, and Young drove in the other run for Warren East. Patterson went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three runs scored, and Madison Hymer also tallied a multi-hit day.
Forrester got the start for the Lady Raiders and allowed seven runs – five earned – on five hits and four walks in 5.2 innings. Sarah Epley pitched the final third of an inning, allowing no runs and no hits with one walk allowed.
LADY CATS GO 1-1 AT BATTLE OF THE BARRENS
Edmonson County split two games at the Battle of the Barrens at Barren County on Saturday, falling 12-0 in five innings to the hosts and claiming a 13-1, six-inning victory over Glasgow.
Alexa Henderson, Callie Webb and Hallie Cassady each recorded a hit for the Lady Cats in the loss. Henderson started in the circle, allowing nine runs – seven earned – on eight hits and three walks while striking out one. Julie Norris pitched the final inning for Edmonson County, allowing three runs – two earned – on three hits. She struck out one batter.
Norris picked up the victory against Glasgow, allowing just one run on six hits and one walk. She struck out nine batters in six innings.
Hallie Cassady led the Lady Cats at the plate, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Emma White, Henderson and Mariena Thomas each tallied two-hit, two-RBI games, and Shea VanMeter, Taylor Minyard and Abbie Slaughter each recorded an RBI. Callie Webb also had two hits in the win.
BASEBALL
RAIDERS SPLIT GAMES IN LOUISVILLE
The Warren East baseball team split two games at Louisville Male on Saturday, falling 6-2 to the hosts in its first game before a 7-3 win over Marshall County.
Tucker Stringfield drove in both runs for the Raiders against the Bulldogs as part of his 3-for-4 game. Maddox Tarrence, Nolan Ford, Cameron Martin and Tray Price each tallied hits in the loss. Tanner Goad allowed five runs – three earned – on six hits and two walks in the loss. He struck out two batters. Austin Comer allowed one run on two hits in one inning on the mound for the Raiders.
Nic Schutte, Cooper Knoop, Nolan Hood and Devin Tucker each posted RBIs for Male. Hood and Matthew McDowell each had multi-hit games. Hood pitched 5.1 innings of one-run baseball, allowing four hits and four walks and posting seven strikeouts. Travis and Tristen Etheridge combined to throw 1.2 innings.
Stringfield drove in two runs for Warren East in the win over Marshall County and Price also posted an RBI in his 3-for-3 game. Tarrence, Ford and Braylen Lee all had hits in the victory. Barrick allowed three runs – two earned – on four hits and three walks in three innings. He struck out two Marshall County batters. Caiden Murrell threw four shutout innings for the Raiders, allowing two hits and striking out three.
Brady Ives led the Marshals at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI in the loss. Parker Gibbs allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in four innings, and Jace Driver allowed four runs – none earned – on three hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out five.