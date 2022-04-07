Warren East's Haylie Brasel went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Lady Raiders to a 5-2 softball victory over host Karns (Tenn.) on Wednesday in Knoxville, Tenn.
Madison Hymer added a 2-for-4 day and Autumn Simmons chipped in with a double and an RBI. Rileigh Jones also drove in a run for the Lady Raiders.
Starting pitcher Emma Markham earned the win after fired a seven-inning complete game. She allowed two runs (one earned) off four hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters.
Warren East (8-2) dropped a 4-1 decision Thursday to Harrison County at the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The Lady Raiders return to action Monday at Muhlenberg County.
Franklin-Simpson 11, South Laurel 1
Kloie Smith was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to lead Franklin-Simpson to an 11-1 win in five innings over South Laurel at the Softball Beach Bash on Wednesday in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Gracie Arnemann added a 3-for-3 day with two doubles and an RBI, Allie Utley was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Maggie Mcbrayer was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Haley Fowler went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Zori Stout was 2-for-4. Also for the Lady Wildcats, Shelby Caudill tallied an RBI.
Starting pitcher Hanna Arthur earned the win, allowing just an unearned run off five hits in five innings.
Franklin-Simpson (7-6) is back in action Friday against Henry County in the Softball Beach Bash.