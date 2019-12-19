FRANKLIN -- Kobe Brents was the top scorer for Warren Central with 14.8 points per game through the team's 31 games leading into the Dragons' trip to Rupp Arena last year.
But he hadn't seen any action through Warren Central's first four contests of the 2019-20 season due to a sprained ACL suffered roughly four weeks ago, he says.
When he checked in for the first time midway through the first quarter at Franklin-Simpson on Thursday, he showed no signs of rust. Brents hit four 3-pointers in the frame and finished with a game-high 21 points to lead Warren Central to a 71-59 victory.
"It felt so good. I've been waiting for this game to come," Brents said. "I've just been practicing, trying to heal and be 100 percent so I can come out and help my team win."
The Dragons (4-1) won their first three contests of the season without Brents before falling to Glasgow on Monday 49-48 in a game in which they shot 31.1 percent (19-61) from the field, 27.8 percent (5-18) from 3-point range and 35.7 percent (5-14) from the free-throw line. Warren Central started that contest in a 14-2 hole and climbed back to take a lead, before Nik Sorrell's shot in the final 10 seconds gave the Scotties the win.
Warren Central got off to a better start Thursday. Kamden Lawrence opened the scoring and a layup from Giovonni Floyd and a 3-pointer from Tayton Smith made it a 7-0 run over the first 1:36. The seven points matched the Dragons' point total in the entire second quarter Monday.
"Tonight we made layups. The other night we missed 25 layups. We missed 25 shots within five feet, we were 5-of-14 from the free-throw line on Monday night and only lost by one," Warren Central coach William Unseld said. "After I looked at the numbers and watched the game, I feel pretty good about where we are -- to be able to win games."
A free throw each from Tedric Partinger and Kyjuan Stutzman and a 3-pointer from DeMarco Chatman got Franklin-Simpson (2-4) within two before Brents checked in. The senior knocked down four shots from beyond the arc to help his team take a 21-13 lead into the second.
"Right about that second three I thought, 'I'm back to myself now,' " Brents said.
Behind Brents' 21 points were Floyd with 15 and Boyd with 14. Unseld is hopeful to get any kinks worked out with having Brents back in the lineup for the team's upcoming holiday tournaments, starting in Ashland where they will face Lewis County in the first round of the Ashland Invitational on Dec. 27.
"Tonight was Kobe's first game back and it kind of threw us out of whack a little bit because he hadn't been practicing much," Unseld said. "I knew it would, but now we've got a week to kind of get him back, but he was great tonight."
Floyd scored the first two of his eight points in the second to open the quarter's scoring and it was followed by a 3-pointer from Tegra Muleka to give Warren Central a 13-point lead -- its largest of the game.
"Ugly win," Unseld said. "We had it at 13 and went to the free-throw line and let them get back in the game because we weren't making free throws. It's good to win a game when you're 14-of-30 from the free-throw line. We were under 50 percent from the free-throw line. The game would have been a lot different if we were making our free throws. ... It was a good game for us to win and you've got to win some like that."
Franklin-Simpson, led by a nine-point quarter from Stutzman, cut the deficit to single digits and entered halftime down 39-32. Stutzman finished with 14 points, Chatman had 20 and Andreyous Miller had 13 for the Wildcats.
Dawson Knight connected on a 3-pointer with 4:23 to play in the third to spark an 8-0 Franklin-Simpson run that cut Warren Central's lead to three. The Wildcats got within one twice in the frame and again early in the fourth quarter, but it's as close as they came.
"It tells us that we can play with anybody in our region. That's the No. 1 team in the region and we showed that we can compete with them," Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. "We've just got to do a better job of closing out possessions. We've just got to show up and play hard every day."
Boyd scored 11 of the Dragons' 20 fourth-quarter points to pull ahead for the 71-59 victory. Boyd went 7-for-10 from the line in the fourth and capped off the game with a steal and dunk in the closing seconds.
Franklin-Simpson will host Greenwood on Monday at 5 p.m.
Warren Central 21 18 12 20 – 71
Franklin-Simpson 13 19 15 12 – 59
WCHS – Brents 21, Floyd 15, Boyd 14, Muleka 9, Smith 6, Wright 2, Lawrence 2, Barbee 2.
FSHS – Stutzman 20, Chatman 14, Miller 13, Partinger 6, Knight 6.
