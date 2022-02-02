FRANKLIN -- The Franklin-Simpson boys’ basketball team keeps piling up the wins, the latest a 60-52 win over Butler County on Tuesday at Franklin-Simpson High School.
Franklin-Simpson (12-6) shot 53 percent and outrebounded the Bears 28-20 to secure a fourth straight win and make it five wins in six games.
“It was a great win,” Franklin-Simpson junior guard Jalen Briscoe said. “We came out early, putting up shots and getting into the game. We kind of struggled about midway through the game, but we found a way to pull it out.”
The two teams were locked in a tight battle for most of the first half before Franklin-Simpson took control midway through the second quarter. Briscoe’s free throw started an 11-2 spurt that allowed Franklin to surge in front 30-20, before Butler County (13-7) got a 3-pointer from Solomon Flener to trim the deficit to seven at the half.
Franklin-Simpson’s lead grew to as many as 13 points in the third quarter before Butler County came charging back -- pulling within 42-37 with 6:38 left. The Bears' comeback bid ended there as Franklin scored the next five points, with the lead remaining at six points or more the rest of the way.
“The last couple of games we have struggled putting teams away,” Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. “We struggled a little bit against Allen County. We struggled a little bit tonight. We talked about it -- make free throws and make good decisions down the stretch.”
Briscoe paced Franklin-Simpson with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Andreyas Miller had 14 points, Gabe Jones finished with 11 and Connor Vincent added 10 points for the Wildcats.
Brody Hunt led Butler County with 21 points, while Flener added 13 points.
“I’m pleased with the effort, not really pleased with the execution,” Butler County coach Calvin Dockery said. “Our execution has been better, but it was a tough environment, playing against a tough team on their home floor. We have all the respect in the world for Franklin-Simpson. We know that they are a good basketball team. Coach Dee does a really good job. We will regroup and get ready for our district again.”
Butler County is scheduled to play Grayson County on 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while Franklin-Simpson is scheduled to play at Logan County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
BCHS 14 9 7 22 -- 52
FSHS 12 18 12 18 -- 60
BC -- Hunt 21, Flener 13, Rice 9, I. Dockery 5, Phelps 2, Henderson 2.
FS -- Briscoe 20, Miller 14, Jones 11, Vincent 10, Gamble 3, Myler 2.
Franklin-Simpson 65, Butler County 49, girls
Alera Barbee had 22 points as the Lady Cats took control right before halftime and pulled away, snapping Butler County’s 12-game win streak.
“Butler County has been playing extremely well, so we knew that we didn’t want to get in a halfcourt game with them,” Franklin-Simpson coach Ashley Taylor said. “They only like to play about six, so we were going to either force them to play tired or to get in their bench a little bit. I thought we were really able to get into their legs and speed them up and be able to capitalize on the offensive end.”
Butler County (18-2) spent most of the first half with leading scoring Gracie Cardwell sidelined with foul trouble. The Lady Bears were still in control leading 20-16 early in the second quarter before Franklin-Simpson (14-3) used an 18-6 run to build a 34-26 halftime advantage.
The Lady Cats scored the first five points in the second half to extend the margin to double digits and Butler County was unable to get closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Taylin Clark led Butler County with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaelyn Taylor and Jenna Phelps added 11 points each.
Butler County was playing its second game in as many nights and its fourth game since Friday.
“I think we are the exact same team,” Butler County coach Lexie Belcher said. “If you compare records and stats and whatever I think we are the exact same team. We don’t make excuses. They earned every bit of that. They played just as hard as they should have and we didn’t match that. Maybe we were tired from playing too much, but that’s not an excuse. It was a good game for us to play outside of the region.”
Katelyn McAlister added 15 points, while Turner finished with 11 points for the Lady Cats.
“When we start scoring (inside) it opens up a lot of 3s and outside shots,” Barbee said. “They were hitting, so it makes it unstoppable.”
Franklin-Simpson will play at Logan County at 6 p.m. on Friday. Butler County hosts Grayson County at 6 p.m. on Friday.
BCHS 13 13 13 10 -- 49
FSHS 16 18 15 16 -- 65
BC - Clark 14, Taylor 11, Phelps 11, Cardwell 8, G. Leach 3, T. Leach 2.
FS - Barbee 22, McAlister 15, Turner 11, Partinger 7, Johnson 4, Savage 4, Ray 2.