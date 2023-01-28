GLASGOW -- Barren County's big men loomed large on senior night.
The Trojans' two-man front court of 6-foot-7 Eli Brooks and 6-5 senior Aiden Miller both tallied double-doubles with to boost the host Trojans to 60-51 win over Glasgow on Friday night.
The victory wrapped up the District 15 regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in the district tournament for Barren County (15-8 overall, 5-1 District 15).
Miller (22 points, 12 rebounds) and Brooks (22 points, 10 rebounds) carried the load for the Trojans, albeit each in their own fashion.
Miller, who said he plans to join Western Kentucky's football team as a preferred walk-on and play tight end for the Hilltoppers, was steady throughout, dominating in the paint with slick post-up moves and second-chance points.
Brooks, whose future plans include college basketball, did most of his damage at the start and at the end for the Trojans.
It was Brooks scoring a team-high seven points in the first quarter as the Trojans raced out to a 19-3 lead after eight minutes. Glasgow (6-13, 2-2) did its part to dig that deficit by missing its first 11 shots, part of a 1-for-14 showing in the opening quarter.
"They're a really good team," Brooks said of Glasgow. "If they get hot, they can make some shots. But if we play solid defense and make them take tough ones, it's hard for them to make them."
Sure enough, the Scotties started to heat up in the second quarter. Paced by John Carter Walbert's seven-point output, Glasgow outscored the Trojans 19-11 in the second to pull within eight at 30-22 by halftime.
The Scotties forced six turnovers in that second quarter, but tallied just one each in the other three quarters.
A rare four-point play by Barren's Carson Beckham on a made 3-pointer plus a foul shot to open the third pushed the Trojans back out to a 12-point lead, but Walbert scored six points in an 8-0 run that got his team to within 34-30 with 3:57 left in the third.
Miller went to work, scoring three straight baskets under the rim to key an answering 8-2 run before Glasgow got back-back baskets -- a fallaway jumper by Jerrick Martin and then a buzzer-beating 3 from Walbert (team-high 16 points) to tighten the score to 42-37.
The Trojans opened the fourth with baskets by Brooks and Miller to push their advantage back to nine points, and the Scotties simply couldn't make headway the rest of the game as Barren's lead never dipped below seven points the rest of the way.
"We kind of got back to the team that we should be," Miller said.
Brooks had 10 points in the fourth to negate Clay Pippen's 10-point frame for Glasgow, while Miller tallied his third straight six-point quarter.
"I thought Aiden was really good throughout," Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. "We were trying to do everything we could to get him the ball down there because he was doing a really good job of finishing.
"Eli was good early and late. It was a physical game. I thought our guards handled it a little bit better in the second half, as far as the physical play, and just kind of made enough plays there to keep them at bay."
Pippen (11 points) and Martin (10 points) joined Walbert in double-digit scoring for Glasgow.
"First quarter killed us -- my assistant just told me the stat, 48-41 in the second, third and fourth quarters for us," Glasgow coach William Buford said. "So if we score 10 or 12 points in the first quarter, its a whole different ballgame."
GHS 3 19 15 14 -- 51
BCHS 19 11 12 18 -- 60
GHS -- Walbert 16, Pippen 11, Martin 10, Crowder 6, Clark 4, Driver 2, Gaunce 2.
BCHS -- Brooks 22, Miller 22, Beckham 7, Spillman 5, Ogles 2, Bewley 2.
Girls
Barren County 43, Glasgow 22
Katie Gearlds scored a game-high 15 points to lead host Barren County to a 43-22 win over District 15 rival Glasgow.
With the win, the Trojanettes finished in atop the District 15 regular-season standings with a 6-0 mark.
On Friday, it took awhile for Barren County (19-5, 6-0) to get going. A sluggish first quarter saw the Trojanettes push out to a modest 10-6 lead, with Gearlds providing seven of those points.
Barren County created some separation in the second, holding Glasgow (11-10, 2-2) to just three points on a Kaidence Byrd 3-pointer. The Trojanettes opened the quarter on a 6-0 run led by Mary Warren's five-point outburst, then closed the frame with Kaitlyn Elmore's buzzer-beating putback score to grab a 20-9 lead at the break.
The Trojanettes opend the second half on an 8-2 run and were never threatened again.
Abigail Varney added nine points and eight rebounds for Barren.
Byrd led the Lady Scotties with seven points.
GHS 6 3 7 6 -- 22
BCHS 10 10 15 8 -- 43
GHS -- Byrd 7, Green 4, Austin 3, Botts 2, Cassady 2, Hale 2, Kirkpatrick 2.
BCHS -- Gearlds 15, Varney 9, Elmore 7, Warren 5, Murphy 4, Atkinson 2, Strange 1.