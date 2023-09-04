The Warren East softball team didn’t have to look far to find its next head coach, bringing back a name from the past to replace Philip McKinney.
Jennifer Brooks was officially introduced Friday. The former Warren East player most recently served as the middle school head coach. Brooks is the first former player to be named head coach for Warren East. She played for the Lady Raiders from 1998-2002 before playing for WKU from 2002-06.
Brooks said she is honored to be asked to guide a program that has meant so much to her.
“Growing up and being a Lady Raider, then going off to college and coming back, filling that role is awesome,” Brooks said. “I would have never imagined me moving on and becoming a coach because it was not attainable at that time. It’s awesome to be the first one to come back (as head coach).”
Brooks replaces McKinney, who spent 14 years as the head coach for the varsity and middle school programs before accepting the head coaching job for Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga., in July.
“I was a little shocked because I had been coaching with him for three, four years,” Brooks said. “I’ve learned so much under him and I can reach out to him at any time.
“When the job opening came up, there was no doubt I wanted to apply. I knew the team. I have a relationship with the players. We know the routine. We know the expectations and they have such a strong foundation. It’s going to be nothing but successful.”
Brooks said it is big shoes to fill, with McKinney guiding the Lady Raiders to four region titles and back-to-back state runner up finishes in 2018-19 during his tenure.
“There is that pressure and that challenge to try to be as good as he was and try to have those records that he did,” Brooks said. “The good thing about the Warren East program is we are always starting down at the AAU (level) with the Warren East team together. Even the high school travel teams, we are building skill and how we want things to be run so that when we get to the high school level, we won’t have to re-teach those basics.”
Warren East finished 21-14 last season, the program’s first in District 15, falling to Allen County-Scottsville in 10 innings in the first round of the district tournament. Brooks said she is excited to see how that young team will build off last season.
“In this area, the competition that we face makes us better,” Brooks said. “I was really proud of the team last year. Having the eighth-grade pitchers and how they went through the season, I was really proud. I know the team has been working hard all summer. I’m excited to get out there and see how much they have improved over the summer.”{&end}
