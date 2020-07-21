T’Alla Brown wanted to come home before taking the next step in her basketball career.
Brown, a 2019 Bowling Green High School graduate, returned to her old school to hold a signing ceremony before preparing to head off to Canton, Ill., to join Spoon River College’s first-ever women’s basketball team.
Brown spent the past school year at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla., where she worked to hone her game for the next level of competition.
“Basically I was working out every day – every night, every morning,” Brown said of her time at DME. “They taught me so much.”
Brown was a major factor in the Lady Purples’ recent success. As a senior in 2019, she led Bowling Green in scoring (13.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.7 rebounds per game) and helped her team reach the Region 4 Tournament championship. Brown was a member of Bowling Green’s Region 4 championship teams in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
“I’m very, very proud and excited for T’Alla,” Lady Purples coach Calvin Head said. “She was very pivotal in the last three years of what we’ve done. Even though she didn’t play with us last year, she kind of helped set the tone under my tenure here.
“I’m excited for her. I think these next two years are going to be huge for her and I think she might have an opportunity to play at an even bigger institution after her two years there is up.”
Head expects the 5-foot-10 Brown to settle in as a wing at Spoon River, a community college with a two-year program.
“This will be their first year of women’s basketball,” Head said. “They’ve got a pretty exciting class to start out with. I spoke with their coach earlier today – he came and watched workouts. He’s very excited about T’Alla, very excited about the class that he has.”
Brown is eager to get started with her new team.
“This is what I’ve been aiming for, going to college,” Brown said. “I’m just excited.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.