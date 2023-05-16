Allen County-Scottsville sophomore Haiden Brown delivered a walk-off, two-run single to lift the Lady Patriots to an 8-7 win in 10 innings against Warren East in the District 15 Softball Tournament semifinals Monday at Barren County High School.
ACS trailed by four runs entering the bottom of the 10th after the Lady Raiders plated four runs in the top of the inning.
With the win, second-seeded Allen County-Scottsville (13-15) snapped a seven-game losing streak and earned a spot in the upcoming Region 4 tournament.
The Lady Patriots were set to face top seed and host Barren County in the District 15 championship Tuesday.
Barren County 8, Glasgow 0
Barren County eighth-grade starting pitcher Chloe Witcher tallied a single-game school record with 17 strikeouts to lead the host Trojanettes to an 8-0 win against Glasgow in the District 15 Softball Tournament semifinals at Barren County.
Katie Murphy tallied a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a home run and a triple for the Trojanettes. Norah Shirley went 2-for-4, and Riley Reed, Briley Aidala and Adison Smith each notched a double in the win.
Barren County (27-2) was slated to face Allen County-Scottsville in the District 15 championship on Tuesday.
South Warren 15, Warren Central 0
South Warren's Kendall Willingham fired a four-inning perfect game to pace the Spartans to a 15-0 win in four innings over host Warren Central in the District 14 Softball Tournament semifinals on Monday.
Willingham didn't allow a hit or a walk while striking out six batters to earn the victory.
Briley Pruitt was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Kinleigh Russell went 2-for-2 with an RBI, Jenna Lindsey was 2-for-3 with four stolen bases, three runs scored and an RBI, McLaine Hudson went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Kaylee Wilson tallied two RBIs, and Avery Skaggs, Hope White and Katie Walker each added an RBI.
Top-seeded South Warren (28-4) will take on No. 2 seed Greenwood in Wednesday's District 14 championship at Warren Central. The Lady Gators beat Bowling Green 15-0 in five innings in Monday's other semifinal game.
Baseball
Warren East 6, ACS 1
Ayden Barrick went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to boost Warren East to a 6-1 win over Allen County-Scottsville in the District 15 Baseball Tournament semifinals Monday at Barren County.
Colton Edwards was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Braylen Lee tallied a solo home run for the Raiders.
Trevor Hudnall started and pitched five innings for the win, allowing one unearned run off one hit and four walks. He struck out six. Caiden Murrell pitched two scoreless innings to close it out, striking out four.
Top-seeded Warren East (25-7) will face the winner of Tuesday's District 15 semifinal matchup between Glasgow and Barren County. The District 15 championship is set for Wednesday at Barren County.
Franklin-Simpson 16, Russellville 1
Hunter Jones went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs to lead top-seeded Franklin-Simpson to a 16-1 win in three innings against No. 4 seed Russellville in the District 13 semifinals Monday at Logan County.
Brady Delk went 2-for-2 with three stolen bases, three runs scored and an RBI, Hayden Satterly tallied a double and three RBIs, Griff Banton had a double and an RBI, and Garrett Sadler, Colton Wilson, Kody Alexander and Gunnar Holland each drove in a run for the Wildcats.
Gavin Link pitched all three innings for the win, allowing one unearned run off one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Franklin-Simpson (13-19) moved on to face host Logan County, the No. 2 seed, in Tuesday's championship. Logan County beat Todd County Central 10-2 in Monday's other semifinal.
Trinity (Whitesville) 5, Edmonson County 3
Trinity (Whitesville) claimed a 5-3 win over Edmonson County in the District 12 Baseball Tournament semifinals on Monday at Grayson County.
Alex Elkins went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Wildcats in the loss. Layne Ashley and Levi Meredith each added an RBI.