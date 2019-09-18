Russellville's Dustin Brown tallied a goal and added an assist to lead the visiting Panthers to a 2-1 boys' soccer win over District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Dalton Gilbert also had a goal and goalkeeper Nathan Cates finished with 12 saves for Russellville (6-8-1 overall, 2-3 District 13). The Panthers host Muhlenberg County on Monday.
Franklin-Simpson (4-10, 2-2) hosts Logan County on Tuesday.
Girls' soccer
Franklin-Simpson 9, Russellville 2
Franklin-Simpson's Kate Norwood tallied a hat trick to lead the host Lady Cats to a 9-2 win over district rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Anna Walker added two goals and Mackenzie Reece, Elsa Humphrey, Evyn McCutchen and Emily Griffin tallied one goal apiece. Elena Salvador added an assist for the Lady Cats.
Goalkeepers Lexi Phillips and Aubrey Taylor combined for nine saves for Franklin-Simpson (3-6, 3-2 District 13). The Lady Cats host Logan County on Tuesday.
Russellville (1-10-1, 0-5) hosts Muhlenberg County on Monday.
