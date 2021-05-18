Greenwood senior pitcher Matthew Brown fired six solid innings to lead the host Gators to a 4-1 baseball win over Logan County on Monday.
Brown allowed one run off three hits and five walks while fanning seven batters to pick up the win. Wesley Flowers earned the save with a scoreless seventh inning, striking out two.
Connor Sheer, Braxton Garner, Bryce Russell and Brown each tallied an RBI in the win.
Zach Yates was 2-for-3 with a double and Chance Sweeney tallied the lone RBI for the Cougars in the loss.
Greenwood (17-11) was set to visit Butler County on Tuesday.
Logan County (16-9) was slate to travel to District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
South Warren 10, Metcalfe County 4
Andy Coft homered and drove in four runs to propel host South Warren to a 10-4 win over Metcalfe County on Monday.
Drew Wolfram was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Austin Flynn had a double and an RBI, and Dane Isable and Dalton Taylor each notched an RBI for the Spartans.
Cooper Myers started and got the win, allowing one unearned run in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out three.
South Warren (18-10) is back in action Wednesday at Glasgow.
Bowling Green 13, Allen County-Scottsville 0
Bowling Green's Campbell Bush homered and drove in three runs as the visiting Purples took down Allen County-Scottsville 13-0 in five innings on Monday.
Carson Myers was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Turner Nottmeier went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Dom Davis was 2-for-3 in the win.
Also for the Purples, Dillon Maners was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Eli Burwash was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Blake Ginter drove in two runs.
Dawson Hall started and earned the win, allowing no runs off two hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Bowling Green (25-4) was scheduled to visit Hopkinsville on Tuesday.
Allen County-Scottsville (6-12) was slated to visit District 15 rival Monroe County on Tuesday.
Glasgow 6, Warren East 4
Camron Hayden homered twice and drove in four runs to propel host Glasgow to a 6-4 win over Warren East on Monday.
Jackson Poland added a 2-for-3 day with a home run, a double and an RBI for the Scotties. Tyler Lane chipped in with an RBI.
Zachary Poole started and earned the victory, allowing four runs (one earned) off four hits and a pair of walks while striking out two in 5 1/3 innings.
Nolan Ford was 3-for-3 to lead the Raiders in the loss. Braylen Lee and Cameron Martin added an RBI each.
Glasgow (13-11) was set to host Central Hardin on Tuesday.
Warren East (18-10) was slated to host Christian County on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 5, Butler County 3
Cole Wix was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI as visiting Franklin-Simpson claimed a 5-3 win over Butler County on Monday.
Luke Richardson was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Justin Jones was 2-for-3 for the Wildcats in the win.
Richardson picked up the win on the mound, tossing four innings while allowing two runs. He struck out seven.
Franklin-Simpson (13-11) was scheduled to host District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Butler County (9-10) was slated to host Greenwood on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 19, Caverna 3
Edmonson County's Gavin Minyard tallied a homer, a triple scored twice and drove in five runs in the host Wildcats' 19-3 win in three innings over Caverna on Monday.
Isaiah Johnson was 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple, two stolen bases, two runs scored and two RBIs in the win. Clay Walden added a 2-for-3 day with three runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs, while teammate Gavin Rose was 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
Also for the Wildcats, Chaz Wilson tallied a double and three RBIs, JT Skaggs drove in a pair of runs, Dylan Lindsey scored three times and stole two bases and Blake Skaggs drove in a run.
Rose pitched all three innings for the win, allowing three unearned runs. He struck out six.
Edmonson County (11-13) was scheduled to host Warren Central on Tuesday.