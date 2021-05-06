Logan County picked up an 8-0 victory at District 13 foe Todd County Central on Wednesday.
Devin Yates went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the victory, while Kruise Newman and Zach Yates each posted two-hit, two-RBI games for the Cougars (10-8 overall, 3-1 District 13). Yates doubled in the victory, and Chance Sweeney also drove in a run.
Sam Brown tossed a complete game two-hitter. He allowed five walks and struck out eight.
Ethan Bicksler and Preston Rager recorded Todd County Central's (13-6, 1-3) two hits. Will Kearns took the loss for the Rebels, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks in four innings while striking out three, before Bicksler and Tanner Farmer combined to pitch the final three innings.
Franklin-Simpson 16, Russellville 0, 4 innings
The Wildcats dominated the Panthers 16-0 in four innings in a matchup between two District 13 teams Wednesday.
Cole Wix went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead Franklin-Simpson (9-8 overall, 4-0 District 13) at the plate. Dawson Owens went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and four runs scored, Justin Jones went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Luke Richardson also had a two-hit, two-RBI day. Jake Konow drove in two runs, and Conner Vincent, Ben Banton and Dalton Fiveash each drove in one.
John West claimed the victory, allowing two hits in four shutout innings. He had three strikeouts.