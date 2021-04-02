Greenwood senior Matthew Brown fired a complete-game no-hitter to lead the host Gators to a 10-2 win over Christian County in high school baseball action Thursday.
Brown allowed two unearned runs and three walks while striking out 16 batters to earn the win. It was Greenwood's second no-hitter in a week, as fellow senior Connor Sheer tossed one on Monday against Allen County-Scottsville.
Sheer led the Gators at the plate with a 2-for-3 day. Rhett Dysholm and Bryson Brockman added two RBIs each, while Cade Thornton stole three bases and scored three runs. Thornton, Joseph Rahill and Zach Upright each drove in runs for Greenwood (2-1), which hosts McCracken County in a doubleheader Saturday.
Franklin-Simpson 5, Warren East 0
Dalton Fiveash and Preston Jenkins combined for a six-hit shutout to lead visiting Franklin-Simpson to a season-opening 5-0 win over Warren East on Thursday.
Fiveash started and got the win, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven in four innings. Jenkins picked up the save with three innings of scoreless relief.
Fiveash added a home run and a triple at the plate. Cole Wix was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Dawson Owens went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Ben Banton drove in the run for the Wildcats, who host Muhlenberg County on Saturday.
Warren East (1-1) was set to host Logan County on Friday.
Softball
Barren County 16, Monroe County 0
Host Barren County rolled to a 16-0 win in four innings over Monroe County on Thursday.
Lara Simmons was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Trojanettes. Cora Bogue also had three hits, Alyssa Curtis had three RBIs, Katie Murphy drove in two runs, while Allie Anderson, Ashley Hammer and Riley Reed each drove in a run.
Lillie Broady picked up the win after allowing just one hit in four innings. She struck out seven.
Barren County (2-0) is back in action April 8 at Bethlehem.
Franklin-Simpson 7, East Robertson (Tenn.) 6
Host Franklin-Simpson outlasted East Robertson (Tenn.) for a 7-6 win in eight innings on Thursday.
Kaeleigh Tuck was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead the Lady Wildcats. Sherrekia Kitchens was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Raegan Coffee also had two hits. Shelby Caudill and Gracie Arnemann each chipped in with an RBI.
Hanna Arthur earned the win in relief, tossing 7 1/3 innings while allowing two runs. She struck out seven.
Franklin-Simpson (1-2) is back in action Saturday in the Lady Titan Classic at Mercer County.
Glasgow 4, Hart County 1
Elleri Haynes collected three hits and stole four bases to spark visiting Glasgow to a 4-1 win over Hart County on Thursday.
Emory Gardner was 2-for-3 with and RBI and Addison McCoy also had two hits for the Lady Scotties.
In the circle, McCoy earned the win after allowing one unearned run off three hits and three walks. She struck out six.
Glasgow (1-2) was set to face Monroe County on Friday in the Region 4 All 'A' Classic.
Logan County 15, Edmonson County 3
Emerson McKinnis collected three extra-base hits, including a home run, to lead visiting Logan County to a 15-3 win over Edmonson County on Thursday.
McKinnis was 4-for-4 with a homer, two doubles and two RBIs. Kaylin Page was 3-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs, Hailey Collins went 3-for-4 with two triples and a double, and Abby Hinton, Shayla Johnson and Kinley Holloway added two hits each. Also for Logan County, Grayce Mefford drove in two runs.
Hinton tossed four innings in relief for the win. Logan County (2-0) was set to host South Warren on Friday.
Hallie Cassady was 3-for-3 to lead Edmonson County (1-1). Abbie Slaughter was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base, Alexa Henderson was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Shea VanMeter had two hits for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (1-1) next plays at Grayson County on Friday.