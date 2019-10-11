GLASGOW – Barren County knew the second half of the season was about to get tougher with the program’s official debut in Class 6A, District 2.
Central Hardin senior running back Deonco Wilkerson drove that point home on the Bruins’ first play from scrimmage, busting loose on a 59-yard touchdown run that set the tone in the Bruins’ 38-0 win on a long, rainy night for the host Trojans.
Welcome to the district, Barren County.
“This is as good as this district has been top to bottom in a long, long time,” Barren County coach Jackson Arnett said. “I mean, there’s four good teams in this district. I’m sure he told their guys that we were no pushover, either. They made it look easy tonight.”
Central Hardin (7-0 overall, 1-0 Class 6A, District 2) scored on its first three possessions to take control. Following Wilkerson’s big touchdown run, Barren County (5-2, 0-1) put together a solid drive into Bruins territory. But on fourth-and-8 at the Central Hardin 15-yard line, Trojans quarterback Jameson Buie was sacked and the Bruins pounced on the ensuing fumble.{/span}
{span}Kyler Lee’s 21-yard touchdown run capped Central Hardin’s five-play, 77-yard drive that doubled its lead to 14-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter.{/span}
{span}”The conditions were sloppy and kind of took away some of our passing game, which we had been real effective with up until now,” Bruins coach Tim Mattingly said. “But they did a good job stopping the pass. I thought our run game was good at times, but then in the second half I thought we were pretty sloppy.”{/span}
{span}After the Trojans went three-and-out on their next possession, Central Hardin – ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press 6A state poll – put together back-to-back big plays to set up another touchdown. Wilkerson went up between two Barren County defenders to snatch a 37-yard pass from quarterback Chase Elmore. Then, after a holding penalty pushed them back, Wilkerson ripped off a 49-yard run. One play later, TreJean Sanders got his first touchdown on a 4-yard run.{/span}
“We played hard, we just didn’t make a lot of plays,” Arnett said. “I mean, that’s a really good team. There was a lot of jump balls that they came down with when we were in position. A lot of times we were in position to make tackles we just didn’t make. A lot of times we had a good play called and it was just something here or there.”
Tyler Bush gave Barren County a prime opportunity on the ensuing kickoff when the senior delivered a 73-yard return back to the Bruins’ 25. But Barren County couldn’t cash in, advancing just a yard before turning the ball over on downs.
Bush had a solid night on special teams, nearly breaking another kick return for an 88-yard touchdown that was called back on a penalty. He finished with 30 rushing yards on a night when Barren managed just 101 yards of total offense.
“He’s been one of, if not our best, players all year,” Arnett said of Bush. “I probably should’ve got him the ball more on offense. We were trying to feed a bunch of different guys. They made it hard on us.”
Sanders got his second touchdown of the night on a 24-yard run that boosted his team’s lead to 28-0 heading into halftime.
The Bruins added to their lead to open the second half, aided by a 66-yard kickoff return by Gavin George. The Trojans held the Bruins out of the end zone, but Central Hardin got a 33-yard field goal from Evan Jones.
Lee tallied his second touchdown – a 4-yard run – after Barren turned the ball over on downs again after the field goal. That started the running clock and neither team scored again.
Wilkerson finished with 169 rushing yards on 11 carries and added a pair of catches for 53 yards. Sanders had 95 rushing yards and Lee finished with 56. Elmore had 117 passing yards.
Dayvion Holloway led the Trojans with 39 rushing yards.
“Barren County’s a much improved football team over years past,” Mattingly said. “Coach Arnett is doing good things here and they need to keep supporting him because I think he’s got the program going in the right direction.”
Barren County returns to action Oct. 18 at home against North Hardin.
Central Hardin 14 14 10 0 – 38
Barren County 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
CH – Deonco Wilkerson 59 run (pass failed), 9:28
CH – Kyler Lee 21 run (Lee run), 2:27
Second Quarter
CH – TreJean Sanders 4 run (Lucas Goeritz kick), 10:44
CH – Sanders 24 run (Goeritz kick), 0:59
Third Quarter
CH – Evan Jones 33 field goal, 8:48
CH – Lee 4 run (Goeritz kick), 5:10{&end}
